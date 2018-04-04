PREP SOFTBALL: Bear River blasts past Colfax in PVL opener

It had been a while since the Bear River softball team took the field for anything more than a practice. Thanks to inclement weather and spring break, 15 days had gone by since its last game.

The long layoff didn't seem to hamper them much, though, as the Lady Bruins hammered out 13 hits and beat rival Colfax, 9-4, Wednesday in the Pioneer Valley League opener for both teams.

"It was very important for us to get this win and get back into the swing of things after a long break," said Bear River head coach Steve McCullough.

Playing on their home diamond, the Lady Bruins were strong at the plate and from the circle. Leading the charge was Kaitlyn Maddux, who pitched a complete game and was dialed in on offense. The senior captain pitched all seven innings, struck out 11 and allowed four runs. From the plate, she was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

"She is very valuable to us," McCullough said. "She's a senior now and has that confidence."

Maddux was impressive for much of the game, but the Falcons were able to get to her in the third inning.

Trailing 1-0, Colfax got a two-out bunt single by Natalie Lundberg. She then stole second base and scored on a Sophie Smith single. Kylie Molloy followed with a single. Emily Cerna brought both Smith and Molloy home with a double, and later scored on an RBI single by Heaven Lang.

Maddux would get out of the inning with a strikeout and was dominant the rest of the way. She allowed just two Colfax base runners over the final four innings.

"I just changed up my pitches and how I was throwing them a little bit, and I think that helped," Maddux said. "It was important to get a good start in league."

Trailing 4-1 midway through the third inning, the Lady Bruins didn't wait long to retake the lead. Bear River scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, getting a two-run single from Taylor Borges, who finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kayla Toft added an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4. Then Shelbi Beghetti put the Lady Bruins ahead for good with a two-out, two-run single.

Bear River added two more runs in the fourth after an RBI triple by Justice Lewis, and an RBI base knock by Gabi Royston, who went 3-for-3 on the day.

Bear River added one more in the sixth when Borges drove home Maddux who was on second base after a double.

"The girls pull together really well, play together really well and support each other," McCullough said. "They don't get on each other. They have a good time."

The victory improves Bear River to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the PVL. Next up for the Lady Bruins is a league bout with Center Friday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.