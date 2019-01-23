PREP SOCCER: Miners close first half of league season with dramatic win over Rio Linda

There aren't many things better in sports than a last second victory.

Just ask Nevada Union's boys varsity soccer team, which snatched a dramatic 3-2 win over Rio Linda Tuesday night to close out the first half of league play.

Deadlocked at two goals apiece, NU's Josh Smith, who had already scored in the game, burst down the line and whipped a perfectly placed low cross in to Kiyo Yonenaka who tapped it home for his second score of the night. The two leaders on offense for the Miners credited their chemistry as well as trust in each other and unselfish play for the win.

Despite the margin of victory on the scoreboard, the Miners were in control for much of the game, recording more shots, shots on goal and possession in the opponent's half than Rio Linda.

"We were moving off the ball well, we were passing well; defense was working hard, we were winning balls in the back there. So, all that together really helped us win, it wasn't any one individual or any one thing," said NU head coach Chrys Dudek of his team's performance.

The Miners have fought bad weather, unfortunate injuries and difficult matchups this season, struggling to a 1-10-1 record prior to yesterday's win. Yet the mood of the team, from the players to the coaches, is one of calm confidence that belies the team's record thus far. As the team heads into the second half of league play, the long awaited win could turn out to be a critical one, and according to Dudek could end up being a turning point in the Miner's season.

"Even though the results may not have shown it, we've been getting better and better," said Dudek, praising his team's trust in each other and unselfish play, echoing Smith and Yonenaka's assessment.

After last night's win, Dudek and the two goal scorers, Smith and Yonenaka, all expressed the same sentiment: there will be more wins to come.

"Getting this win, it will definitely give us the confidence to go on and win some more games," said Smith alongside a nodding Yonenaka.

Dudek added, "This is a great win for us to end the first half, so that we can carry the momentum into the second half."

The two players and their coach giving nearly identical remarks expressing the same easy confidence in separate interviews does not feel like a coincidence, despite this being only the team's second win of the season. Only time will tell, but the only thing more reassuring for a fan of this team than a hard low cross and a winning tap in is the confidence and togetherness on display by these Miners.

Next up for the Miners (2-10-1, 1-3-1 Foothill Valley League) is a road match at 7 p.m. today at Placer.

Kael Newton is a Nevada County native, University of Oregon graduate and freelance journalist for The Union. He can be reached at kaelnewton@gmail.com or @KaelNewton on Twitter.