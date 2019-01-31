PREP SOCCER: JV Bruins building chemistry, finding success

The Bear River junior varsity boys soccer team is enjoying a successful run on the pitch this season.

"The boys are really starting to play as a team and build some chemistry on the field," said head coach Tim Highsmith, whose team is 8-2-1 overall.

The JV Bruins have been a force in Pioneer Valley League play winning all three of their matches so far.

In their first league bout, Bear River faced a skilled Foothill squad, but the Bruins prevailed, 3-1. Sophomores Grant Murchinson and Cade Torgerson stood out through the match with Murchinson scoring two goals both assisted by Torgerson who also tallied a goal of his own.

The Bruins were on the road Jan. 22 to play Lindhurst, who had a strong showing against Nevada Union in preseason. Murchinson again found his way to the net and had two assists on the night. Torgerson also scored along with freshman Alex Madrid to account for the Bruins' three goals. Sophomore Weston Prosser got his first start as goalkeeper and earned his first clean sheet in the 3-0 win.

Coming off the win over Lindhurst the night before, Bear River traveled back to Foothill Jan. 23 for their second matchup. Murchinson scored two early goals to put the Bruins up 2-0, but Foothill answered back with a beautiful goal from their left wing. The score remained 2-1 for the majority of the match until freshman Morgan Neeb scored off a deflected corner improving Bear Rivers' lead to 3-1 where the game finished.

Recommended Stories For You

Other players who have stood out this season include: sophomore Jared Williams, with two assists in league play and three goals and an assist in non-league play; sophomore Toby Ham, the backbone of the defense, who worked his way up the field for an assist; sophomore Nathan Wilson, a solid defender with an assist in league play and also scored a free kick in non-league play; and freshman Jacob Highsmith with a goal and three assists in non-league contests.

"I cannot overstate how playing with Gold Country United before playing at the JV level has prepared these boys for the kind of success they are having this year," said Highsmith. "It's a critical factor to have so many kids come onto the team with that level of competitive soccer experience."

Next up for Bear River is a home game against Center today at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.