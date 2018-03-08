PREP SKIING: NU girls team earns 3rd at CNISSF championships; Martel siblings win overall titles

With a pair of top-10 finishes from Dannah Fournier and strong efforts from the rest of the team, the Nevada Union girls alpine ski squad claimed third place at the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Championships.

Competing at Mammoth Mountain earlier this week, Fournier led the Miners with a fourth place finish in the giant slalom event and a 10th place finish in the slalom. The junior was just .7 seconds behind the second place finisher in the giant slalom race. Fournier finished sixth in the individual points standings and was named to the All-State Ski Team.

Also earning points for the NU girls team was Zoe Cohen, who placed 13th in the slalom race and 17th in the giant slalom. Kyra Leach and Lena Kellermann also competed for NU, earning valuable points in their respective races.

The Miners tallied 618 points overall, finishing just five points behind second place Chico (623). The girls team from Mammoth High school was first (702 points).

Led by Judah Good, the NU boys team finished eighth overall. Good placed 10th in giant slalom and 18th in slalom. He was just four points shy of cracking the top-10 in the overall individual points race. Luke Ericson and Jake Schlothauer also competed for the NU boys team.

MARTEL SIBLINGS SHINE ON THE MOUNTAIN

Siblings Calan and Karina Martel, who compete for Colfax, dominated the field at the state championships.

Karina Martel, a sophomore, won her second straight overall championship as well as earning individual event titles in the girls slalom and giant slalom. She was first in the slalom event with a two-run combined time of 1:16.4, which was more than 2 seconds faster than the second place finisher. The giant slalom race was closer, but her two-run combined time of 1:03.9 was still 1.2 second faster than the next closest competitor.

Calan Martel, a senior, earned first place in the boys slalom race with a two-run combined time of 1:19.1, which was more than 3 seconds faster than the second place finisher. He was also first in the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 1:04.9, which edged second place finisher and Colfax teammate Logan McGlothlan by 1.3 seconds. In addition to winning state championships in both events, Calan Martel won the overall point championship.

The top-10 point earners at the CNISSF Championships earn All-State Ski Team honors.

Colfax's Logan McGlothlan and Seth McGlothlan both had strong efforts at the championships and were named to the All-State Ski Team. Logan McGlothlan was second in points and Seth McGlothlan was ninth.

As a team, the Colfax boys placed first overall. The girls team finished ninth.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.