PREP SKIING: Nevada Union skiers earn top-5 finishes individually, place second as a team

Nevada Union's alpine ski team carved up Sugar Bowl twice this week to make up for some lost time.

After the season was delayed a week due to a lack of snow, the Miners, along with the rest of the teams that compete in the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation, played a bit of catch up and competed in a pair of slalom races at Sugar Bowl.

Nevada Union's girls team placed second at both events and the boys team took third both days. The Miners were second overall (girls and boys), behind Davis.

"I love the enthusiasm of the kids, the team spirit that they have," NU head coach Alexandra McDowell said. "The more experienced racers are really showing guidance for the newer racers. My experienced skiers are really taking on those leadership positions which I'm so proud to see."

Leading the girls team in both slalom races was Dannah Fournier, placing second individually in Monday's race and fourth in Wednesday's competition. Fournier's finish on Monday was less than a second behind first place finisher Karina Martel from Colfax.

Fournier is coming off a 2017 season in which she placed fifth in slalom at the State Championships.

NU's Zoe Cohen was right behind Fournier, taking fifth in Wednesday's race and placing sixth on Monday.

Kyra Leach also fared well for the Miners, placing 11th on Wednesday and 12th on Monday.

In the boys races, the Miners were led by a pair of strong efforts from Judah Good, who took fifth both days.

NU's Luke Ericson was also impressive with a pair of top-10 finishes, taking eighth on Wednesday and seventh on Monday.

Ben Arenchild and Jake Schlothauer weren't far behind for the Miners. Arenchild placed 11th on Monday and 12th on Wednesday. Schlothauer was 12th on Monday and 17th on Wednesday.

Colfax's Calan Martel won Monday's race. Jeff Miller, from Tahoe Expedition Academy, won Wednesday's competition.

