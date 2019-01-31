PREP SKIING: Miners tie for 1st at Sugar Bowl

After multiple second place finishes this season, Nevada Union's alpine ski squad caught Davis and earned a tie for first place Wednesday at Sugar Bowl.

Competing at the second giant slalom event of the year, the NU boys team had four top-12 finishers and took second among boys squads with 261 points. The NU girls team had four skiers in the top-13 and placed second as a group with 253 points, giving the Miners a combined score of 514. Davis also had 514 points after placing first in the boys competition with 264 points, and third in the girls race with 250 points.

Leading the Miners in the boys race was Ben Arenchild, who took first place with a two-run combined time of 2 minutes, 7.51 seconds. Teammate Judah Good was right behind him, placing second with a time of 2:07.65. Jake Scholthauer was next for NU, placing eighth with a time of 2:17.75. Brenner Krough was next for the Miners, placing 12th with a mark of 2:21.32.

In the girls race, Dannah Fournier led the NU team with a third place finish at 2:01.06. Zoe Coehn was fifth with a time of 2:08.97. Lindsey Thomas was next for NU, grabbing 10th with a time of 2:23.67. Haley McCormick followed in 13th with a mark of 2:27.45.

Colfax's Lou Pallandre won the girls race with a time of 1:58.41. Teammate Karina Martel was second at 1:58.49, and Faith Cooper was fourth at 2:01.19.

Next up for the Miners is a giant slalom event Monday at Alpine Meadows.

