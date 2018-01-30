PREP SKIING: Miners carve out top-5 finishes at Alpine Meadows

Nevada Union's alpine ski team traversed the giant slalom course at Alpine Meadows Monday, placing second in the girls competition and third in the boys race.

Leading the girls varsity team down the mountain was Dannah Fournier who placed second individually with a two-race combined time of 1 minute, 7.54 seconds. Fournier was less than 2 seconds behind first place finisher Karina Martel (1:05.88) from Colfax.

NU's Zoe Cohen also put together two strong runs and placed fifth overall with a time of 1:10.87, which was .54 seconds behind the fourth place finisher.

The girls team then had a handful of skiers bunched together as Lena Kellerman placed 15th, Haley McCormick took 16th, Alia Rice earned 17th and Kyra Leach finished in 18th.

As a team, the NU girls finished with just 12 points behind first place Davis. Colfax was third and Placer took fourth place.

In the boys varsity race, NU's top finisher was Judah Good, placing fourth overall with a two-race combined time of 1:07.64, which was .05 seconds behind the third place finisher. The Miners' next best finisher was Jake Schlothauer in 15th place. Luke Ericson was next for NU, placing 21st. The Miners then stacked up behind Ericson as they took the next seven spots (22-28) in the 34-person field.

Colfax's Calan Martel was first in the boys race with a mark of 1:03.82.

The Boys team finished with 222 team points and finished third behind first place Colfax (269) and second place Davis (244).

In the boys junior varsity race, the Miners were led by Ethan Schuler and Jack Blair who placed 10th and 11th respectively.

