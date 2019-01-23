PREP SKIING: Good shines at Northstar, Miners take 2nd

With one Miner carving out a first place finish and multiple others landing in the top-10, Nevada Union's alpine ski squad grabbed second place as a team (boys and girls) at the second slalom race of the season.

Competing at Northstar on Tuesday, the Miners combined team score (boys and girls) was just eight points shy of first place Davis. The NU boys team was just two points short of Davis in the boys race. The NU girls squad was third among girls teams.

The Miners were led by Judah Good, who won the boys race. Good put down the fastest run among all boys competitors, clocking a time of 38.61 seconds in his first run. He followed that with a second run of 45.42 seconds for a combined time of 1:24.03, which was 1.01 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

NU's boys team had two more skiers in the top-five with Ben Arenchild (1:28.1) placing fourth, and Jake Schlothauer (1:33.04) in fifth. Also putting in strong efforts for NU was Camden Breaux (1:35.13, 10th), Riley Richnak (1:37.0, 12th), Brenner Krough (137.84, 13th), Ben Washburn (1:50.57, 20th), Zane Acton (1:53.7, 21st), and Harry Retzler (1:53.95, 22nd).

In the girls race, the Miners got a strong showing from Zoe Cohen, who placed fourth with a two-run combined time of 1:33.64.

Colfax skiers took the top three spots in the girls race, with Karina Martel (1:17.21) taking first, Lou Pallandre (1:18.86) in second and Faith Cooper (1:19.45) in third. Martel had the fastest run of the day, girl or boy, notching a time of 37.04 on her second run.

Earning top-10 finishes for the Miners were Dannah Fournier (1:46.24) in ninth, and Haley McCormick (1:48.88) in 10th. Also competing for NU was Lindsay Thomas (1:50.26, 12th), Alia Rice (1:58.91, 17th), Lily Noble (1:59.74, 19th), Sarah Kellermann (2:03.05, 20th), Sofia Goodwin (2:04.97, 23rd), Alex Lewis (2:11.79, 25th) and Wendy Thomas (2:13.27, 26th).

Nevada Union competes in the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation's Central II Division.

Next up for the Miners is a giant slalom race Monday at Alpine Meadows.

