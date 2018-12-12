PREP ROUNDUP: Werner’s late bucket sends Nevada Union past Chico

Trailing by one with less than 10 seconds left in the game, the Miners got the ball in the hands of Ryan Werner and the senior guard delivered.

Werner took the inbounds pass, created some space and buried a 12-foot jumper with 5.6 seconds left to give Nevada Union's boys basketball team a 56-55 victory over Chico Tuesday night.

"(Werner's) playing really well right now," NU head coach Mark Casey said. "He's kind of showing who he is, and what he's going to be all season."

Werner also hit a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute and finished with 10 points.

The Miners also got big games from senior forward David O'Looney with 22 points, and freshmen forward Milo Goehring with 18 points.

Next up for Nevada Union (4-5) is the Mel Good Tournament in Yuba City. The Miners open the tourney at 7 p.m. today against the host Honkers.

Nevada Union's freshman team also grabbed a victory on Tuesday, beating Chico, 58-57.

Leading the freshman Miners (4-3) was Corey Ellis and Gabe Baker. Ellis led the team with 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Baker added 20 points in the win.

PLACER 86, BEAR RIVER 60

The Bruins fell behind early and never recovered as they fell on the road to former league foe Placer on Tuesday.

Bear River trailed 19-12 after one quarter and went into halftime down 47-29. Placer extended its lead in the third and fourth quarters to close out the victory.

Leading the Bruins was junior guard Justin Powell with 21 points, Caleb Lowry with 11 points, Jace Rath with nine points and Brekyn Vasquez with eight points.

Next up for the Bruins (2-3) is the Ganskie Invitational where they will face Western Sierra in the first round at 8 p.m. today at Bear River's Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEVADA UNION 61, ROCKLIN 50

The Lady Miners earned a hard-fought victory over former league combatant Rocklin Tuesday night.

Nevada Union jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and took a 29-26 lead into halftime. The Lady Miners extended their lead by one to 47-43 in the third quarter and closed the game out with a strong fourth quarter in which they allowed just seven Rocklin points.

Leading the Lady Miners was senior forward Meadow Aragon with 29 points. Junior forward Emerson Dunbar added 15 points, and sophomore Reese Werner with 10 points.

The Lady Miners (5-4) take the court again Friday for a non-league home bout against American Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday.

BEAR RIVER 77, AMADOR 58

The Lady Bruins had four players score in double figures as they raced past the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday.

Leading the Bear River charge was junior Sarah Aanenson with 18 points, junior Grace Billingsley with 14 points (12 of which came in the first quarter), freshman Jordan Foster with 10 points, junior Gabrielle Corralejo with 10 points and junior Katelin Holtz with nine points.

The Lady Bruins (5-4) now turn their attention to the Ganskie Invitational. They open the tourney against San Juan at 6:30 p.m. today at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

GOLDEN SIERRA 56, FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 49

The Lady Falcons dropped a hard-fought back-and-forth road contest against Golden Sierra Tuesday.

After falling behind 17-4 early on, Forest Lake Christian stormed back with a 24-3 run and took a 28-20 lead into halftime.

Competing with just five available players for much of the second half, the Lady Falcons clung to their lead until the final minutes of the fourth quarter but ran out of gas down the stretch.

Leading the way for FLC was junior guard Amber Jackson with 23 points and 14 steals. Senior Lily Sween added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Bella O'Neill played strong defense all night, and sophomore Elle Wood chipped in with nine rebounds and five assists.

The Lady Falcons (2-3) will get another crack at Golden Sierra at 3:30 p.m. today in the first round of the Ganskie Invitational.

