PREP ROUNDUP: Rogers hits for cycle, Bruins top Foothill

The Bear River baseball team jumped all over Foothill early and never looked back, beating its Pioneer Valley League foe, 14-1, Tuesday.

The Bruins led 4-1 after one inning and then just kept tacking on runs until the game was called due to the mercy-rule in the sixth inning.

Leading the Bear River offensive attack was senior Jake Rogers, who hit for the cycle, notched four RBIs and scored four runs.

Rogers tallied an RBI double in the first inning. He led off the fourth inning with a triple and later scored on a passed ball. Rogers blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and completed his cycle with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

The Bruins also got strong showings from Justin Kilgore with three hits, including a triple and a double. Clay Corippo added two hits and two RBIs. Nathan Van Patten tallied two hits, including a double and a triple. And, Scottie Sandstedt also had a two-hit day, notching a double and an RBI.

In total the Bruins tallied 14 hits, nine of which were extra-base knocks.

Earning the win from the mound was Johnny Calleri, who tossed four innings, allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out three.

Bear River has topped Foothill twice this season, and has outscored the Mustangs 25-1.

The Bruins (9-8, 5-3 PVL) will host Foothill Thursday.

DEL ORO 13, NEVADA UNION 2

The Miners had a tough go against Del Oro Tuesday, falling on the road to their Sierra Foothill League combatant by 11.

Nevada Union put a pair of runs on the board in the first inning, but Del Oro responded with two in their half of the inning and took off from there, eventually ending the game with a seven run sixth inning.

Bright spots for the Miners came from Mathew Tintle with an RBI and a single. Owen Day tallied NU's only other hit. And, Nick Noll drove in a run.

The Miners (4-11, 0-7 SFL) are set to host Del Oro Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

NEVADA UNION 3,

DEL ORO 0

The Miners made it a clean sweep of Del Oro, winning their third matchup of the season with the Golden Eagles, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, Monday.

Nevada Union won all eight sets they played against Del Oro, spanning two Sierra Foothill League meetings and an early season matchup at a tourney.

The Miners got a strong game from senior Nick Ashbaugh, who tallied a team-high 10 kills in Monday's win.

Preston Nowak added six kills, Tanner Quiggle had five kills and Jordan Mills chipped in four kills.

Setting the NU hitters was Sam Hales and Trevor Johnson with 12 assists and seven assists respectively. Hales also led the team with three aces.

Defensively, the Miners got strong showings at the net by Quiggle and Nowak with three blocks each. Joey Cena led the team in digs with 11.

Next up for the Miners (16-2, 7-1 SFL) is a bout with league leader Woodcreek (12-2, 8-0 SFL) at 6 p.m. today at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Woodcreek won the first matchup with NU March 19, winning it in five sets.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.