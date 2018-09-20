PREP ROUNDUP: NU girls cross country wins 1st league meet, boys take 3rd

In their first ever Foothill Valley League meet, the harriers from Nevada Union put forth a strong effort, earning multiple top-10 finishes individually and taking first place as a team in the girls race.

Competing on their home course at Nevada Union, the Lady Miners placed five runners in the top-11 to win the team aspect of the meet, finishing ahead of second place Oakmont and third place Ponderosa.

Leading Nevada Union's girls team was freshman Hannah Montgomery, finishing fifth with a time of 21 minutes, 1.9 seconds on the 3-mile course. Adding strong performances for NU were Mackenzie Morgan (21:19.1) in eighth, Sephora Wontor (21:20.4) in ninth, Megan Schreck (21:35.6) in 10th and Caitlyn Sullivan (21:36.2) in 11th. Ponderosa's Natalie Wieland won the race with a time of 18:57.4.

In the boys varsity race, Placer grabbed the top-four places individually on its way to winning the boys competition. The Miners, who competed without their top runner, placed third as a team.

Leading the NU boys was Jake Slade (17:22.6) with a sixth place finish. Decker Krogh (17:34) was next for the Miners, placing seventh. Next in for NU was Travis Selby (17:55.7) who placed 13th, Antonio Valenti (18:09.9) who was 16th and Cole Barton (18:18) who placed 19th. Placer's Jesus Guerra-Reyes won the race in a time of 16:22.9.

Standouts for the Miners in the 2-mile frosh/soph races include, T.J. Parnow (12:06.6) placing sixth and Harry Retzler (12:32.5) finishing eighth in the boys race, and Hannah West (18:13) placing 15th in the girls race.

VOLLEYBALL

COLFAX 3, BEAR RIVER 2

In a tightly contested Pioneer Valley League bout, it was the Colfax Lady Falcons pulling out the victory over the Bear River Lady Bruins in five sets, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 19-17, at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium Wednesday night.

Bear River got strong performances from senior outside hitter Callie Bickmore with 26 kills and junior outside hitter Bella Thornbury with 13 kills. Senior captain Caitlin McLaughlin led the team with 51 assists. Junior libero Julie Bristol added three aces from the service line.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (11-8, 1-1 PVL) is a league contest on the road against Center Monday.

OAKMONT 3, NEVADA UNION 1

The Lady Miners are off to a rough start in league play after falling to Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont in four sets, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15, at Albert Ali Gymnasium Wednesday night.

The Lady Miners grabbed the first set, but that would be it as the Lady Vikings rolled to victory in the next three.

Leading the Lady Miners was Emerson Dunbar with 10 kills. Faith Menary added nine kills to go with 14 digs. Meadow Aragon chipped in nine kills and two blocks. Kendall Hughes came through with eight kills and 14 digs. And, Teola Nowak tallied five kills to go with three blocks.

Setting the NU hitters was Bekah McGill with 38 assists. Sydney Rhoden was strong on defense with 14 digs.

The loss drops the Lady Miners to 13-7 overall and 0-2 in FVL play. Next up for Nevada Union is a road bout at Ponderosa Monday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.