PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union wrestling opens with strong showing at Tiger invite

The Nevada Union wrestling team opened the season with an impressive effort at the Tiger Invitational held at Inderkum High School Saturday.

Nevada Union's girls team took home first place as a team and notched several top-four finishes individually. The Miners' boys team took third overall and also tallied multiple top-four individual finishes.

"The majority of our team is made up of first year wrestlers," Nevada Union head coach George Woodward said in an email. "It would be easy to say if they didn't do well it was from lack of experience. We adopted a team mantra of hard work and no excuses. I really feel they have bought into this. Myself and the entire coaching staff are proud of their efforts. We are a very young team with a bright future but we have a lot to learn."

Leading the Lady Miners was Arleth Sosa, placing first in her weight class and earning the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler trophy. NU's Amanda Beall, Hannah Nelson and Peyton Eckerling all placed third in their respective weight classes, and Abby Sherwood took fourth in her weight class.

For NU's varsity boys, Bailey Ferrier led the way with a second place finish. Robert Jeanson and Kadin Kelly both placed third in their respective weight classes and Hayden Lee brought home a fourth place finish.

The junior varsity squad also fared well with Landon Low and Brayden Bingham both placing first. Erik Smart and Logan Schwartz grabbed second place finishes, and Seth Fisher was third in his weight class.

Recommended Stories For You

Girls basketball

BEAR RIVER 74, MARYSVILLE 31

The Lady Bruins cruised in a Foundation Game against Marysville Monday.

Bear River was led by senior guard Kaitlyn Meylor with 27 points and three assists. Senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill added 20 points and seven assists. Senior forward Mallory Rath tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Foundation Games are exhibition games that raise money for the Sac-Joaquin Section's A. Dale Lacky Scholarship and Women in Sports Conference.

Boys basketball

RIVER VALLEY 62, NEVADA UNION 58

The Miners fell in their home Foundation Game against River Valley Monday, falling to the Falcons by four.

Nevada Union was led by senior guard Jack Fraser with 29 points in the exhibition game. Senior Hayden Fay added 14 points and Justin Gardner added eight.

The Miners' regular season opens Thursday at the Morro Bay Tournament.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.