PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball sweeps Rocklin, remains unbeaten

Nevada Union's boys volleyball team is off to a scorching start to the season.

With a convincing win over Rocklin in their Sierra Foothill League opener Monday, the undefeated Miners have now won 10-straight matches.

Facing the Thunder on the road, the Miners were balanced in their attack and swept through Rocklin, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.

Leading the NU charge was senior Nick Ashbaugh with 13 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Also putting in strong offensive efforts were Jordan Mills with eight kills and two blocks, Ibrahim Torkman with seven kills, Preston Novak with six kills, Cameron Dallago with three kills and three blocks, and Tanner Quiggle with four kills. Sam Hales doled out team-high 13 assists. Trevor Johnson had nine assists. And, Joey Cena notched six digs and scored a pair of aces.

The Miners (10-0) have yet to drop a set this season.

Next up for NU is a road match against Del Oro. The Miners and Del Oro both went 11-1 in league play a season ago and were the 2017 SFL co-champs.

JV: NEVADA UNION 2, ROCKLIN 0

The Nevada Union junior varsity team also knocked off Rocklin Monday and improved to 10-0 this year.

Led by Bakir Torkman's eight kills, the Miners topped Rocklin, 25-11, 25-18. Aiden Wahl was also strong for NU with seven kills. As a team, the Miners tallied 27 kills, five aces and 40 digs.

Like the varsity team, the JV Miners have yet to drop a set this season. They face Del Oro Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

LADY MINERS TOP LASSEN FOR ONLY TOURNEY WIN

The Nevada Union softball team had a tough time at the Pleasant Valley Tournament in Chico, but salvaged a win over Lassen to finish 1-5 at the event.

In the, 9-4, win over Lassen, the Lady Miners were led by Michelle Gonzales with a home run and five RBIs.

Pitcher Gabriela Enriquez earned the win from the circle, and was also strong from the plate with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Also coming through for NU was Mackenzie Harvey with a double and an RBI. Ayanna Wahl added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. And, Danielle Schnitzius tallied two base knocks and two runs scored.

The Lady Miners lost games to Enterprise, Red Bluff, Paradise, West Valley and Las Plumas at the tourney.

Next up for NU (2-7) is a home game against Oak Ridge today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.