PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball rallies past Granite Bay; Bear River baseball tops Placer

The Nevada Union boys volleyball team won its 10th match in 11 tries in league play Wednesday, but it didn't come easy.

Facing the Granite Bay Grizzlies on the road, the Miners dug themselves a big hole early, but were able to climb out and claim a five set victory, 22-25, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-10 over their Sierra Foothill League combatant Wednesday.

Leading the Miners was senior Nick Ashbaugh with 27 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. The Miners also got strong showings from Tanner Quiggle with 11 kills, Jordan Mills with nine kills and 13 digs, and Preston Nowak with seven kills. Setting the NU hitters was Sam Hales with 32 assists and Trevor Johnson with 15 assists.

Defensively, the Miners tallied seven blocks, getting two each from Cameron Dallago and Ibrahim Torkman. Joey Cena led the team with 25 digs.

Next up for the Miners (21-4, 10-1 SFL) is the UC Davis Aggie Classic volleyball tournament which starts Saturday. Nevada Union will then face Oak Ridge Monday in their final league game of the season. A win over Oak Ridge would clinch at least a share of the SFL Championship for the Miners.

BASEBALL

BEAR RIVER 11, PLACER 6

The Bruins tallied 15 hits and plated 11 runs to top Pioneer Valley League foe Placer Thursday and claim the season series two games to one.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Bear River plated five runs highlighted by RBI knocks from Jake Leonard and Nathan Van Patten. The Bruins tacked on two more runs in the third, but Placer scored four in the top of the fourth to pull within two. Bear River responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, another run in the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull away.

Leading the Bruins from the plate was Jake Rogers with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Van Patten finished with two hits and two RBIs. Leonard also had two hits and two RBIs. Cole Winters, Justin Kilgore and Clay Corippo all had multi-hit games as well.

The Bruins (12-10, 8-4 PVL) will step out of league play Saturday for a game against Casa Roble. They get back to PVL play Tuesday at home against league leading Lincoln (18-3, 10-0 PVL).

WOODCREEK 9, NEVADA UNION 8

The Miners came up just short of their first Sierra Foothill League win of the season, falling to Woodcreek on the road.

Tailing 8-5 and down to their final out, Nevada Union's Kai LaBarbera ripped a bases loaded double that scored three runs and tied the game.

Woodcreek answered though, loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh and winning with a ground ball fielder's choice that scored the runner on third.

In addition to LaBarbera, The Miners got strong showings from Bennett King with a hit and two RBIs, and Andrew Long with a hit and two RBIs.

The Miners (4-16, 0-12 SFL) will close their three-game series with Woodcreek at home today.

SOFTBALL

CENTER 4, BEAR RIVER 2

The Lady Bruins dropped their first league game of the season, falling on the road to Center.

Center led 1-0 after the first inning, but Bear River rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth to grab its first lead of the game, 2-1. Center didn't wait long to respond, plating two in its half of the fifth and tacking on another in the sixth.

Bright spots for the Lady Bruins came from Taylor Borges and Kaitlyn Maddux with a hit and RBI each.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (7-7-1, 5-1 Pioneer Valley League) is a matchup with league foe Lincoln (12-6, 6-1 PVL) today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.