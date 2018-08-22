PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball opens season with pair of wins; Bear River golf tops Lincoln

Nevada Union's girls volleyball team is off to an impressive start to the 2018 season, having already notched straight set victories in its first two matches.

On Monday, the Lady Miners opened the season with a sweep of Colfax, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13, in a Foundation Game.

Foundation games were developed by the Sac-Joaquin Section in 2002 for both volleyball and basketball in an effort to raise money for the A. Dale Lacky Scholarship and Women in Sports Conference.

Nevada Union then topped former league foe Del Oro, beating the Golden Eagles 25-21, 25-20, 25-16, on Tuesday.

Leading the Lady Miners past Del Oro was Faith Menary with five kills, four aces, nine digs and three blocks. Emerson Dunbar chipped in with five aces to go with five kills. Meadow Aragon added three kills and tallied four blocks. Kendall Hughes also had three kills and four blocks. Rebekah McGill doled out a team-high 23 assists to go with three kills and two aces.

The Lady Miners are coming off a 2017 season in which they won 34 matches, placed third in the Sierra Foothill League and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game. The lady Miners are no longer in the SFL and will compete in the Foothill Valley League this season. In addition to Nevada Union, the FVL features Placer, Lincoln, Ponderosa, Oakmont and Rio Linda.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match with Rocklin at 6:30 p.m. today.

GIRLS GOLF

BEAR RIVER 205, LINCOLN 259

The Lady Bruins opened the 2018 season with a convincing 54-stroke victory over Lincoln.

Leading Bear River at the Par-35 Lake of the Pines Golf Course was Corina Shaw with a 36. Kalei Owen was next for the Lady Bruins with a 37. Hannah Prosser followed with a 41. Julia Picente (45) and Dominique Peter (46) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bruins.

The Lady Bruins hit the links again next Tuesday against Nevada Union.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.