PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union volleyball has win streak snapped; NU baseball swept by Oak Ridge

The Nevada Union boys volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, falling on the road in five sets to Sierra Foothill League foe Woodcreek.

The Miners lost the first two sets, 25-23, 25-20, to the Timberwolves, rallied to take the third and fourth sets, 25-21, 25-22, but came up just short in the fifth and final set, 16-14.

Leading the Miners attack was Nick Ashbaugh with 25 kills. Preston Nowak and Jordan Mills added six kills each. Senior setter Sam Hales tallied a game-high 26 assists. Trevor Johnson doled out 15 assists.

On defense, the Miners were led by senior libero Joey Cena with 14 digs. Mills led the team with six blocks.

Leading the Timberwolves was Michael Graser with 23 kills and Ryan Jew with 12 kills.

The loss snaps an 11-game win streak by the Miners. Before Monday's loss, Nevada Union had not dropped a set all season.

Nevada Union (11-1, 2-1 SFL) is back on the road today for a league bout with Folsom. The Miners first five league games are road games. Their first home league game is set for April 5 against Granite Bay.

Baseball

NEVADA UNION SWEPT BY OAK RIDGE

The Miners struggled against the Oak Ridge Trojans, dropping all three games to their league combatant.

Nevada Union struggled to get anything going in Monday's series opener and fell, 7-0. The Miners battled the Trojans closely in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, but eventually lost, 4-1. In the series finale, NU has a tough time putting runners on base and lost, 9-0.

Bright spots for NU came from Nick Noll, who notched a hit in all three games. Luke Cornish accounted for NU's only RBI in the series. Jace Wheeler scored NU's lone run. And, Evan Hicks tallied a pair of base knocks across the three games.

Next up for the Miners (1-5, 0-3 SFL) is the Lions Tournament in Southern California next week.

Softball

NEVADA UNION FALLS TO COLFAX

The Lady Miners came up short in a non-league bout with Colfax, falling to the Lady Falcons, 7-4, Tuesday.

Leading the Nevada Union offense was Kyah Montgomery with two runs scored and a pair of hits, including a double. Michelle Gonzales added a triple, Vanessa Enriquez had a hit and an RBI, Mackenzie Harvey chipped in a hit and an RBI, Aha Ellsworth tallied a double and Kaitlin Trace notched a base hit.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-8) is a road contest at Rocklin today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.