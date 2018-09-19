PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union tennis tops Placer in league opener; Bear River golf remains unbeaten in PVL play
September 19, 2018
Nevada Union's girls tennis team opened Foothill Valley League play with a 6-3 road victory over Placer Tuesday.
Leading the Lady Miners was Eliza Hales, who earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Placer's top player Emily Osborne in the No. 1 singles match.
Nevada Union's Reese Wheeler and Meg Slade also notched singles wins for the Lady Miners. Wheeler beat Megan Clifton, 7-6, 6-0, in the No. 4 singles match, and Slade toped Macy Maddok, 6-0, 6-3, in the No. 5 singles match.
Nevada Union's doubles teams were very strong in the league opener, taking all three of the bouts with Placer. In the No. 1 doubles match, Zara Katzenstein and Monica Kittle won 6-4, 6-4. In the No. 2 doubles match Sammie Maliszewski and Molly Becker edged out the win, 6-4, 7-6. And, in the No. 3 doubles match, Hannah Thompson and Phoebe Bertran cruised to victory, 6-1, 6-1.
Next up for the Lady Miners is a home bout at 3:30 p.m. today against Oakmont.
GOLF
BEAR RIVER 200, CENTER 301
The Lady Bruins improved to 3-0 in league play with a lopsided victory over Pioneer Valley League foe Center.
Competing at the par-35 Lake of the Pines Golf Course on Tuesday, the Lady Bruins had five players card scores 43 or lower and two notch scores in the 30s.
Bear River senior Hannah Prosser was the day's medalist, shooting a match-best 35. Corina Shaw was next for the Lady Bruins with a 39. Dominique Peter followed with a 41. Kalei Owen tallied a 42, and Julia Picente rounded out the Lady Bruins' scores with a 43.
Next up for Bear River is a road match with Colfax today at The Ridge Golf Course.
Next up for Bear River is a road match with Colfax today at The Ridge Golf Course.
