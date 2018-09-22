PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union tennis tops Oakmont; Bear River golf remains unbeaten in league play

The Lady Miners tennis team improved to 2-0 in Foothill Valley League play after a dominating home victory over Oakmont, 8-1, Thursday.

Nevada Union swept the individual matches, winning all six one-on-one bouts, in straight sets.

Leading the way for the Lady Miners was Eliza Hales, who won, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 1 singles match. In the No. 2 singles match, Lisa Woodward earned her victory after her opponent retired. NU's Brenna Chargin won a tight contest in the No. 3 singles match, 7-6, 6-4. Reese Wheeler cruised to victory, 6-3, 6-1, in the No. 4 singles match. Meg Slade grabbed the win in the No. 5 singles match, 6-3, 6-3. And, rounding out the singles wins for the Lady Miners was Abella Glorfield with a 6-4, 6-2, victory.

Nevada Union's doubles teams took two of three matches, with Sammie Maliszewski and Jewel Jones winning the No. 2 match 4-6, 7-6, 1-0, and Hannah Thompson and Molly Becker taking the No. 3 match 6-4, 6-7, 1-0).

Next up for the Lady Miners is a road bout against league foe Ponderosa Tuesday.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 217, COLFAX 262

The Lady Bruins made it four straight Pioneer Valley League wins with a 45-stroke victory over Colfax at The Ridge Golf Course Thursday.

Bear River was led by senior Kalei Owen who shot a 37 on the par-36 course. Hannah Prosser was next for the Lady Bruins with a 43. Julia Picente followed with a 44. Corina Shaw carded a 45 and Dominique Peter rounded out the Bear River scoring with a 48.

Bear River will now gear up for the first PVL tourney of the season at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 3,

SAC WALDORF 0

The Lady Falcons soared past Sac Waldorf in a league bout Thursday, beating the Waves, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11.

Leading Forest Lake Christian was Lilly Sween and Taylor Dunn with seven kills each. Setting the FLC hitters in the win was Bella O'Neill with a team-high 13 assists.

The Lady Falcons were especially strong from the service line, notching 15 aces as a team. O'Neill and Sween led the squad with four aces each.

Next up for Forest Lake Christian (6-4, 5-1 Central Valley California League) is a road match at Foresthill Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.