PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union tennis tops Oakmont; Bear River golf cruises past Center

With an especially strong showing in the singles matches, Nevada Union's tennis team cruised to a 6-3 victory over Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont on Tuesday.

Leading the Lady Miners was Eliza Hales, who won the No. 1 singles match, 6-3, 6-2. In the No. 2 singles bout, NU's Lisa Woodward topped her opponent, 6-4, 6-1. Reese Wheeler earned a, 6-4, 6-4, victory in the No. 4 match. NU's Meg Slade bested her opponent, 7-5, 6-1 in the No. 5 matchup. And, Abella Glorfield battled her way to victory in the No. 6 singles match, 7-5, 6-3.

Of the three doubles matches, NU's team of Zara Katzenstein and Sammie Maliszewski won the No. 1 matchup, 7-6, 7-5.

The win improves NU to 5-1 in FVL play with a critical bout at home today against Ponderosa.

GOLF

BEAR RIVER 221, CENTER 299

The Lady Bruins golf team remains unbeaten after a lopsided victory over Pioneer Valley League combatant Center on Tuesday.

Competing at the par-37 Cherry Island Golf Course, Bear River had all five of their top scorers finish with scores of 47 or below.

Leading the way for the Lady Bruins was senior Hannah Prosser with a 40. Fellow senior Kalei Owen was next with a 43. Dominique Peter followed with a 45. Julia Pisenti carded a 46. And, Madison Templeton rounded out the scoring with a 47.

The Lady Bruins are now 7-0 in PVL play. Next up is a bout with Colfax today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.