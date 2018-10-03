PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union tennis rolls past Rio Linda; NU golf edges Oakmont
October 3, 2018
Nevada Union's girls tennis team wrapped up the first half of Foothill Valley League play with a 9-0 romp over Rio Linda Tuesday.
Competing against a short-handed Rio Linda squad, the Lady Miners were led by Eliza Hales, who won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Lisa Woodward claimed victory in the No. 2 match, 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 3 match, Brenna Chargin charged past her opponent, 6-0, 6-1. And, in the No. 4 singles match, Reese Wheeler cruised to victory, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, NU's Meg Slade and Abella Glorfield won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1.
Nevada Union won the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches by default.
The Lady Miners are now 4-1 in league play. Next up for Nevada Union is a home bout against Placer today.
GIRLS GOLF
NEVADA UNION 259, OAKMONT 261
The Lady Miners golf team eked out a two-stroke victory over league foe Oakmont Tuesday at Diamond Oaks Golf Club.
Leading the Nevada Union golfers was Haley McCormick with a 45. Danielle McClung was next for the Lady Miners with a 52. NU's Leah Ellis, Lindsay Thomas and Jayden McKenna each carded a 54 to round out the scoring.
Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match today at Alta Sierra Country Club against Ponderosa.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.