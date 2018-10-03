PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union tennis rolls past Rio Linda; NU golf edges Oakmont

Nevada Union's girls tennis team wrapped up the first half of Foothill Valley League play with a 9-0 romp over Rio Linda Tuesday.

Competing against a short-handed Rio Linda squad, the Lady Miners were led by Eliza Hales, who won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Lisa Woodward claimed victory in the No. 2 match, 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 3 match, Brenna Chargin charged past her opponent, 6-0, 6-1. And, in the No. 4 singles match, Reese Wheeler cruised to victory, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, NU's Meg Slade and Abella Glorfield won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1.

Nevada Union won the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches by default.

The Lady Miners are now 4-1 in league play. Next up for Nevada Union is a home bout against Placer today.

GIRLS GOLF

NEVADA UNION 259, OAKMONT 261

The Lady Miners golf team eked out a two-stroke victory over league foe Oakmont Tuesday at Diamond Oaks Golf Club.

Leading the Nevada Union golfers was Haley McCormick with a 45. Danielle McClung was next for the Lady Miners with a 52. NU's Leah Ellis, Lindsay Thomas and Jayden McKenna each carded a 54 to round out the scoring.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a home match today at Alta Sierra Country Club against Ponderosa.

