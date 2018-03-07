PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union softball splits doubleheader with Las Plumas

The Nevada Union softball team shook off a lopsided loss to Las Plumas in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday, and notched its first win of the season with a strong performance in the second game.

After struggling to score in game one against the Thunderbirds, the Lady Miners bounced back with a 9-7 victory in game two.

Leading the charge for NU in game two was Kaitlin Trace with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Vanessa Enriquez was also strong at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Emery Nau added a hit and two RBIs, Michelle Gonzales tallied a double, and Natalie Smith notched a base hit and two runs scored.

In the first game, NU lost 9-2. Highlights for the Lady Miners came from Trace with a two-run home run, and Gonzales with a triple.

The Lady Miners get right back at it with a road game against Foothill today.

BASEBALL

Recommended Stories For You

OAKMONT 5, NEVADA UNION 2

The Nevada Union baseball team jumped out to an early lead Wednesday, but couldn't maintain it as the Miners dropped a non-league bout with the Oakmont Vikings.

Playing on their home diamond, the Miners scored a run in the first inning and the second, but that would be it. The Vikings scored two runs in the third, another two in the fifth and added one more in the sixth to grab the 5-2 victory.

Nevada Union (1-2) tallied seven hits, to Oakmont's six, but struggled to bring those runners home, leaving eight runners on base in the game.

James Nolan led all NU batters with four hits, a RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Nick Noll notched the other RBI, and Cody Rueckert added a double and a single from the plate.

Matthew Tintle took the loss for NU, despite a solid effort from the mound. Tintle tossed five innings, allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out one.

Next up for the Miners is a non-league matchup with the Roseville Tigers March 16.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.