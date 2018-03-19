PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union softball routs Foothill
March 19, 2018
With the recent inclement weather taking a day off Monday, the Nevada Union softball team put on a hit parade.
The Lady Miners tallied 11 hits and scored 17 runs as they cruised past the Foothill Mustangs, 17-1, in a non-league bout at Nevada Union.
Leading the Lady Miners' charge was Kaitlin Trace with a huge day at the plate. The senior went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles and six RBIs.
Also coming through for Nevada Union was Vanessa Enriquez with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Aja Ellsworth notched a triple, an RBI and scored twice. Sophomore Danielle Schnitzius added two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored. And, Kyah Montgomery tallied a triple, knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice. Michelle Gonzales also had a hit for the Lady Miners, going 1-for-3.
Nevada Union got a strong effort in the circle from pitcher Emma Karsikas. The senior pitched a complete game, struck out nine and allowed just one run.
The Lady Miners (3-7) are now one victory away from matching their win total from a season ago when they went 4-21 overall.
Next up for the Lady Miners is a non-league contest against Colfax at 3:30 p.m. today at Nevada Union.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
