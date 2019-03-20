PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union softball routs Foothill; Miners baseball cruises past Enterprise

With a strong effort from the circle and plenty of pop at the plate, Nevada Union's softball team grabbed a victory over the Foothill Mustangs, 11-1, in non-league action Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Miners tallied 13 hits, five of which were for extra bases, and scored runs in all but one inning to claim their third win of the season, matching their total from a season ago when they went 3-20 overall.

Leading the offense was sophomore Gabriela Enriquez, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Liz Baucum added a solo home run, and senior Vanessa Enriquez had three hits and an RBI. In total, nine different Lady Miners notched hits and eight different players scored runs.

Earning the victory from the circle was freshman Hayden Makena, who tossed four innings, struck out eight and allowed one hit and one run. Makena also had a double and an RBI on offense.

Baucum pitched the final two innings and struck out three while giving up two hits and no runs.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-1) is a road bout at Bear River at 4 p.m. today.

BASEBALL

NEVADA UNION 10, ENTERPRISE 3

The Miners scored early and often en route to a non-league victory over the Enterprise Hornets Tuesday.

The Miners (4-3) plated three runs in the first inning, added two more in the second and another four in the fourth to grab a 9-0 lead. They would hold on down the stretch for their fourth win in their last five contests.

Leading the Miners from the plate was James Nolan with two hits, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Matthew Tintle added a double and three RBIs. Seth DeSena was 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs scored. Andrew Long had a hit and an RBI. And, Nick Noll accounted for two RBIs and a run scored.

From the mound, NU got a strong effort from Bennett King, who tossed six innings, allowed two hits and one unearned run while striking out five.

COLFAX 8, BEAR RIVER 5

The Bruins fell behind early and never fully recovered in a loss to Pioneer Valley League rival Colfax Tuesday afternoon.

Colfax scored three runs in the first, added two more in the third and the fourth to hold a 7-0 lead. The Bruins scored three in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the seventh, but was unable to complete the comeback.

Colfax was led by Jason Harris with three hits, Mike Lavigne with three hits, and John Luis Pantlick with a hit and three RBIs.

The loss drops Bear River to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in PVL play.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.