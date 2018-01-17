PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union girls roll past Rocklin

With a strong defensive effort in the second half and a big performance from Meadow Aragon, the Nevada Union girls basketball team knocked off league foe Rocklin, 72-50, Tuesday night.

After battling to a 33-31 halftime deficit, the Lady Miners stepped up their defense down the stretch, outscoring the Thunder 41-17 across the third and fourth quarters.

Aragon, a junior post player, led the charge with 35 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks, five steals, and five assists. Senior post player Greta Kramer also had a strong game with 18 points and seven rebounds. Molly Burton, a junior, chipped in 10 points and played stellar defense. Senior Alexa Crabb added six points, and Mixtli Cortez led the team in assists with eight.

The win for the Lady Miners snaps a three-game losing streak in Sierra Foothill League play.

Next up for Nevada Union (11-7, 1-3 SFL) is a Friday road bout against Granite Bay.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 47,

FUTURES 20

The Lady Falcons overcame a sluggish start on the road and topped non-league opponent Futures (North Highlands) Tuesday night.

Forest Lake Christian trailed 9-4 after one quarter, but took flight in the second quarter and outscored Futures 43-11 the rest of the way.

It was a balanced attack for the Lady Falcons with senior guard Bella Horner notching 10 points to go with five steals, sophomore guard Amber Jackson with 10 points and seven steals, senior post player Johnna Dreschler with 20 rebounds to go with eight points and five steals, sophomore Jessi Dreschler with seven points, 11 rebounds and nine steals, and freshmen guard Ellie Wood with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

As a team, FLC notched 31 steals in the game.

The Lady Falcons (10-5, 3-0 Central Valley California League) get back into league play Friday at Foresthill.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCKLIN 86, NEVADA UNION 71

The Miners couldn't keep up with Rocklin Tuesday night, dropping a tightly contested SFL bout with the Thunder.

Nevada Union and Rocklin battled to a 36-36 tie at halftime. The Miners fell behind 57-53 after three and was never able to make up the difference in the fourth.

Leading Nevada Union was sophomore Justin Gardner with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. Senior point guard Jack Fraser added 15 points, and junior post player Dawson Fay chipped in 12 points.

Next up for the Miners (6-13, 0-4 SFL) is a road game against Granite Bay Friday.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 73, FUTURES 60

The Falcons pulled away late and earned a hard-fought victory over Futures Tuesday.

Leading 40-36 at halftime, FLC extended its lead to 51-44 after three quarters and then outscored Futures 22-16 in the final stanza.

Leading the Falcons was a trio of sophomores in Luke Gilliland (23 points), Simon Blackburn (22 points) and J.R. Molloy (15 points).

Next up for FLC (6-10, 2-1 CVCL) is a road matchup with league foe Foresthill Friday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.