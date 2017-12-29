PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union girls fall in tourney title game
December 29, 2017
Nevada Union's girls basketball team came up just short of an Elite Varsity Tournament Championship, falling to Reed (Nevada) in the title game, 54-43, Friday.
The Lady Miners fell behind early, trailing 22-10 after one quarter. They would pull to within four at 42-38 after three quarters, but Reed pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Nevada Union had been on a tear leading up to the game with Reed, beating Damonte Ranch, 61-48, Pyramid Lake, 70-2, and McQueen, 54-43, to earn their spot in the title game.
In the semifinal win over McQueen, the Lady Miners were led by Meadow Aragon with 20 points and Greta Kramer with 15 points.
The Lady Miners (10-4) will now gear up for Sierra Foothill League play which tips off Tuesday in Folsom.
BEAR RIVER 59,
VACAVILLE CHRISTIAN 34
The Lady Bruins improved to 2-0 at the Casa Roble Tournament after topping Vacaville Christian by 25 points Friday.
Leading Bear River was Kylee Dresbach-Hill with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mallory Rath added a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds), Kayla Toft netted 10 points and Gabi Corralejo tallied nine points.
The Lady Bruins (9-3) will look for their third tourney championship of the season when they face Ponderosa in the title game today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NEVADA UNION 52, OAKMONT 46
The Miners snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Oakmont in the second round of the Kendall Arnett Tournament Friday.
Nevada Union (5-8) jumped out to a 14-4 edge after one quarter, but Oakmont charged back to pull within two, 26-24, at halftime. The Miners would extend their lead in the second half and hold off any late runs by Oakmont to grab their fifth win of the season.
Leading NU was Dawson Fay with 22 points, 14 of which came in the first quarter. Justin Gardner added 17 points and Jack Fraser chipped in six in the win.
BEAR RIVER 44,
VACAVILLE CHRISTIAN 32
The Bruins bounced back nicely from a first round loss at the Adidas Colfax Falcon Shootout by notching 12-point win over Vacaville Christian in the second round.
Leading the Bruins (7-6) was Brekyn Vasquez with 17 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Pratt added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Calder Kunde chipped in six points and pulled down a team high 11 rebounds.
