PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union baseball tops River Valley; Lady Miners softball splits doubleheader with Las Plumas

Nevada Union's baseball team made it three wins in a row after knocking off River Valley, 9-5, Thursday.

Playing on their home diamond, the Miners jumped out to a 7-0 advantage after two innings and added runs in the fourth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach.

Leading the Miners at the plate was Nick Noll, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Also contributing on offense was Aidan Keros with a base hit and two RBIs. Seth DeSena added a hit and scored two runs. James Nolan also had a hit and two runs scored. Kai LaBarbera scored twice and tallied a hit. Matthew Tintle added a hit and an RBI. And, Evan Hicks tallied two RBIs.

NU pitcher Matt Deschaine earned the win from the bump, tossing six innings, allowing seven hits and no earned runs while striking out three. Keros pitched the final inning, allowing one walk and striking out one.

The win for the Miners improves their overall record to 3-2 and marks their first three-game winning streak since 2016.

Bear River tops PVL foe Center

The Bruins baseball team opened Pioneer Valley League play with a come-from-behind road victory over Center, 9-7, Thursday.

Bear River led 4-0 midway through the fourth inning, but Center rallied to take a 7-4 advantage after five innings. The Bruins charged back with five runs in the sixth inning to pull out the win.

Leading the Bruins was Colton Jenkins with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Damian Christen added a base hit and two RBIs. Colby Lunsford tallied three base knocks and brought in a run. Nick Baltz knocked in a run and had two hits. Cole Winters tallied two hits and an RBI. And, Nathan Van Patten and Caleb Hurst chipped in RBIs in the win.

Jenkins earned the win from the mound, striking out six while yielding four hits. Van Patten got the save.

The win improves the Bruins to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in PVL play.

SOFTBALL

Nevada Union splits doubleheader with Las Plumas

The Lady Miners and Las Plumas Thunderbirds traded shutouts during a doubleheader Thursday with NU taking game one, 6-0, and Las Plumas grabbing game two, 6-0.

In game one, NU pitcher Makena Hayden shined. The freshman hurler tossed a complete-game shutout in which she allowed just four hits and struck out eight.

From the plate, NU was led by senior Vanessa Enriquez with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Emree Nau added two hits and two RBIs. Michelle Gonzales chipped in with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.

The Lady Miners first got on the board in the third with two runs. They added three in the fourth and one more in the seventh.

Game two was all Las Plumas though, as the Thunderbirds scored four in the first inning and never looked back.

Next up for the Lady Miners (2-1) is a non-league bout against Foothill Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.