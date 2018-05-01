PREP ROUNDUP: Maddux powers Bear River softball past Foothill

The Bear River softball team halted a two-game skid by crushing league foe Foothill, 16-1, on the road Monday.

The Lady Bruins were led by senior Kaitlyn Maddux, who went 4-for-4 from the plate with two home runs, a triple, a double and four RBIs.

For the season, Maddux is now batting .614 with three home runs, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

Maddux also earned the win from the circle, tossing four shutout innings and striking out 11.

Bear River also got strong efforts from Justice Lewis, who tallied a single, a double and two RBIs. Mallory Borrego added two hits and two RBIs. Massiel Chavez chipped in with a single, a double and an RBI. Julia Vaughan added a base hit and an RBI. Lauren Glomson, Gabi Royston and Sydney Buckman all had RBIs as well.

The win improves the Lady Bruins to 8-8-1 overall and 6-2 in Pioneer Valley League play. They currently sit in second place in the league standings behind Lincoln (13-7, 7-1 PVL). Bear River will host Foothill today, and close the regular season at Placer Friday.

GRANITE BAY 10, NEVADA UNION 1

The Lady Miners battled Granite Bay closely for much of the game Monday, but a couple of late big innings by the Grizzlies was the difference.

Nevada Union gave up one run in the first inning, but held the Grizzlies in check the next three innings. It was a four-run fifth inning by Granite Bay, followed by a five-run sixth that put the game out of reach.

Bright spots for the Lady Miners came from senior Kaitlin Trace and junior Vanessa Enriquez, who each had a base hit. Lexi Blackston tallied the Lady Miners' lone RBI, driving in Enriquez in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-17, 0-9 SFL) is a home bout with Woodcreek today.

BASEBALL

LINCOLN 12, BEAR RIVER 9

The Bruins couldn't keep pace with the Lincoln Zebras Tuesday, falling to the PVL league leader by four.

Trailing 9-2 midway through the sixth inning, Bear River came out swinging and plated six runs to pull to within one. But, the Zebras answered with three runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead by four, and the Bruins got no closer.

Leading the Bruins was Justin Kilgore with a hit and three RBIs. Cole Winters added a home run. Nathan Van Patten, Jake Rogers, Jake Leonard and Clay Corippo all had RBIs for Bear River.

The loss drops Bear River to 11-12 overall and 7-5 in the PVL. The Bruins are currently tied with Placer (11-9, 7-5 PVL) for second place in the league standings. Colfax (13-8, 6-6 PVL) is just one game back. Next up for the Bruins is a Thursday road game at Lincoln (20-3, 12-0 PVL).

FOLSOM 9,

NEVADA UNION 0

The Miners couldn't get their offense going and Folsom had no such issues.

The Bulldogs out hit the Miners 12-5 on their way to a shutout victory.

Notching hits for the Miners were Jace Wheeler, Luke Cornish, Nick Noll, Andrew Long and Cody Rueckert.

Next up, the Miners (4-17, 0-13 SFL) will host Folsom Thursday, then travel to face the Bulldogs at their place Friday.

GOLF

BRUINS PLACE 4TH AT PVL TOURNEY

The Bruins wrapped up the league season with a fourth place finish at the par-72 Darkhorse Golf Course Monday.

Placer took first place with a team score of 425. Colfax was next with a 468, Lincoln was third at 469, Bear River came in at 534 and Center was last with a 578.

The day's medalist was Placer's Stanley Brown, who shot a 70.

Bear River's David Aldrich was tied for third overall with an 82. He along with teammate Luke Baggett, who shot a 98, were named All-League golfers.

Aldrich and Baggett will represent Bear River at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament next Monday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.