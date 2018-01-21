PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Bruins top Center for 1st league win

The Bear River girls basketball team halted a two-game skid and topped Pioneer Valley League foe Center, 56-47, on the road Friday.

The Lady Bruins jumped out to an 18-13 edge after one quarter and led 29-27 at halftime. After a tight third quarter, Bear River outscored center 18-12 in the fourth quarter to grab their first PVL win of the season.

Senior Katelyn Meylor led the way with 23 points, including five made 3-pointers. The feisty guard also had four rebounds and three assists.

Senior Mallory Rath dominated in the paint for the Lady Bruins, grabbing 24 rebounds to go with 15 points.

Next up for Bear River (13-5, 1-2 PVL) is another road league game at Lincoln (10-10, 1-2 PVL) Wednesday.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 61,

FORESTHILL 24

Behind an impressive defensive effort and a huge game from Johnna Dreschler, the Lady Falcons crushed Foresthill Friday night.

Dreschler, a senior post player, was unstoppable down low, scoring 24 points and grabbing 25 rebounds. Sophomore Jessi Dreschler added 14 points and grabbed five steals. And, sophomore Amber Jackson chipped in 10 points and nabbed six steals in the win.

The win extends FLC's win streak to nine straight overall and four straight in Central Valley California League play. Next up for the Lady Falcons (11-5, 4-0 CVCL) is a home bout with Delta (2-11, 0-4 CVCL) Tuesday.

GRANITE BAY 50, NEVADA UNION 32

The Lady Miners struggled on the road last Friday, falling to Sierra Foothill League foe Granite Bay by 18.

Bright spots for NU came from Greta Kramer with 13 points and Meadow Aragon with 11 points.

The Lady Miners (11-8, 1-4 SFL) hit the road once again Tuesday to face off with Oak Ridge (10-10, 4-1 SFL).

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE BAY 63, NEVADA UNION 42

The Miners had a tough time in Granite Bay Friday night, losing to the Grizzlies by 21 in an SFL matchup.

Nevada Union held a 17-13 lead after one quarter, but were outscored 21-5 in the second quarter and never recovered after that.

The Miners were led by Justin Gardner with 15 points and Hayden Fay with 13 points.

Next up for Nevada Union (6-14, 0-5 SFL) is a home contest with Oak Ridge (13-7, 3-2 SFL) Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.