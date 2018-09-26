PREP ROUNDUP: Forest Lake Christian volleyball tops Foresthill; Nevada Union tennis falls to Ponderosa

The Forest Lake Christian's girls volleyball team improved to 6-1 in Central Valley California League play after a four-set victory over Foresthill Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons dropped the first set, but quickly found their way and took the next three sets to earn the win, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17.

Leading the FLC attack was Lilly Sween with 14 kills. The senior also had four blocks and two aces in the win. Junior Katie Lowery added nine kills and eight blocks. Taylor Dunn also had a strong game with seven kills to go with 14 digs.

Setting up the Lady Falcons' hitters was Bella O'Neill and Mackenzie Wickstrom with 18 assists and 13 assists, respectively.

FLC's Raegan Tannon led the team with 17 digs.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (11-5, 6-1 CVCL) is a Thursday bout with league leader Woodland Christian (12-3, 5-0 CVCL).

Recommended Stories For You

TENNIS

PONDEROSA 5, NEVADA UNION 4

The Lady Miners dropped their first league match of the season Tuesday, falling on the road to Foothill Valley League foe Ponderosa.

Nevada Union earned wins in four of the six singles matches, but dropped all three in doubles play for a 5-4 loss.

Earning wins for NU in singles play was Brenna Chargin in the No. 3 match, 6-3, 6-2. Reese Wheeler won her match, 6-1, 6-2, at the No. 4 spot. Meg Slade won the No. 5 match handily, 6-1, 6-0. And, Abella Glorfield won, 6-4, 7-5, in the No. 6 match.

The Lady Miners are now 2-1 in league play. Next up is a home bout at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.