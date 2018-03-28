PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins take 2nd at Cordova tourney

The Bear River baseball team came up just short of winning the Cordova tourney title, falling to Redwood Christian in the championship game Wednesday.

The game was tight for the first two innings before Redwood Christian tallied five runs in the third to break the game open.

The Bruins would respond with a run in the fourth inning, coming off a Scottie Sandstedt RBI single that brought home Justin Kilgore, who was on second after a double.

That would be it for the Bear River offense, though. Redwood Christian added another run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to put it away.

The Bruins notched seven hits to Redwood Christian's eight, but five errors really hurt Bear River.

Sandstedt and Nathan Van Patten both had two hits on the day to lead the Bruins' bats.

Recommended Stories For You

Bear River and Redwood Christian faced off earlier in the tournament with the Bruins winning with a walk off two-run home run by Cole Winters.

The Bruins went 3-1 at the tourney with wins over Redwood Christian, Rosemont and Cordova.

Next up for Bear River (5-6) is a Pioneer Valley league game at Colfax Monday.

CALEXICO 17, NEVADA UNION 6

The Miners and the Bulldogs battled back and forth for much of their game Wednesday at the Lions Tournament in Southern California, but a couple big innings for Calexico was the difference.

The game was tied 2-2 after two innings, and Nevada Union trailed 4-3 after three innings. Calexico blew the game wide open with a six-run fourth inning and put it away with a seven-run sixth inning.

Bright spots for the Miners came from Owen Day with two hits, including a home run, a double and an RBI. James Nolen added two hits. And, Matthew Tintle tallied an RBI.

The Miners (2-7) are set to play their final game of the Lions Tournament today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.