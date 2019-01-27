PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins rally past Foothill; Miners fall to Placer in OT

The Bear River boys basketball team continues to prove it's a force to be reckoned with in the Pioneer Valley League.

The Bruins earned a statement win Friday night, knocking off PVL heavyweight Foothill, 71-66, at Jack R. McCory Gymnasium.

Bear River fell behind 19-2 early and trailed 22-7 after one quarter. But, the Bruins continued to chip away at the deficit and went into the break down 41-29. Bear River cut the lead down to four in the third quarter and outscored Foothill 19-10 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Bear River was led by juniors Brekyn Vasquez and Justin Powell. Vasquez tallied 25 points, 18 of which came in the second and third quarters. Powell finished with 24 points, including six made 3-pointers. Eight of Powell's 24 points came in the fourth quarter. Caleb Lowry added 11 points and Brad Smith chipped in eight points for the Bruins.

The win improves Bear River to 13-9 overall and 4-2 in PVL play. The Bruins are currently tied with Marysville (17-7, 4-2 PVL) for second place in league with Foothill (11-7, 3-3) falling into fourth place. Center (17-6, 6-0) is in first place.

The Bruins' four league wins is the most in a season by a Bear River boys team since the 2011-2012 campaign.

Next up for Bear River is a road game at Marysville Wednesday. The first time the two met up on Jan. 10, the Bruins earned a 76-67 victory.

PLACER 49, NEVADA UNION 48 – OT

The Miners pushed league leader Placer to the brink, but couldn't quite pull off the upset Friday night.

Competing in front of a large homecoming crowd at Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Miners came out a bit sluggish and fell behind 19-10 after one quarter and trailed 31-20 at halftime.

About halfway through the third quarter, Nevada Union cut the deficit to nine at 36-27 with a 3-pointer from Aidan Keros. The Miners cut the lead down to seven at 40-33 with a lay in by Ty Daugherty coming off a nifty assist by Keros just before the end of the quarter.

The Miners opened the fourth quarter with 12 straight points, including a three-point play from senior forward David O'Looney to put NU up 42-40. Senior guard Riley Japhet-Gekas followed with a 3-pointer to put NU ahead 45-40 with about two minutes left in the game.

Placer answered with a 3-pointer, a defensive stop and then put back lay in to tie it at 45-45.

The Miners had the ball with a chance to win the game in regulation, but a turnover ended that opportunity.

Placer got the first points in overtime to go up, 47-45, but NU's senior guard Ryan Werner answered with a 3-pointer to put NU up one. The Hillmen responded with a short jumper to go up 49-48 with a minute left.

The Miners had a chance to win in the final moments, but were unable to convert.

The loss drops the Miners (10-14, 3-3 Foothill Valley League) into fourth place in the league standings. Placer (15-9, 5-1 FVL) sits atop the league, with Lincoln (16-8, 4-2) and Ponderosa (12-11, 4-2) tied for third.

The Miners are back at it Wednesday at Oakmont.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 63,

FUTURES 48

The Falcons pulled away from league foe Futures in the fourth quarter and with the win Friday night moved into a tie for third place in the Central Valley California League.

Forest Lake Christian led 11-10 after one quarter and was up 30-22 at halftime. The Falcons extended their lead to 47-38 after three and outscored Futures 16-10 down the stretch.

FLC (11-11, 5-5 CVCL) is tied with Woodland Christian (14-8, 5-5) and Encina Prep (8-11, 5-5) for third. Foresthill (14-8, 9-1) is in first, and Sacramento Waldorf (19-4, 8-2) is in second.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 59,

FUTURES 41

The Lady Falcons soared past Futures Friday night, earning their 10th straight Central Valley California League victory.

Forest Lake Christian jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead, and went into the break up 26-15. The Lady Falcons increased the lead in the third before closing out the 18-point victory.

FLC got a balanced offensive attack with four players scoring in double digits. Leading the way was junior guard Ali McDaniel with 13 points, six assists and five steals. Junior guard Amber Jackson added 13 points to go with six rebounds and five steals. Fellow junior guard Ellie Wood added 12 points, including a pair of made 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Senior forward Lily Sween chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (16-5, 10-0 CVCL) is a 6 p.m. Tuesday bout with Victory Christian at home.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.