PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River’s Mallory Rath sets rebounding record

Mallory Rath has been a dominant force in the paint for the Lady Bruins all season and with another impressive rebounding effort Tuesday night, the senior put her name in the record books at Bear River.

The powerful post player pulled down 13 boards in the Lady Bruins' 53-44 loss to Colfax Tuesday night, giving Rath 394 for the season and setting a Bear River single season record.

Rath is averaging 15.4 rebounds per game this season to go with 10.5 points per game and 3.8 steals. The 5-foot, 10-inch senior grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 23 of Bear River's 25 games this season, and notched a season high 30 boards against Lincoln Feb. 8.

"She is by far the most dominant rebounder I've ever coached," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "She has a head for the ball and loves to rebound. It's fun to watch her play."

The Lady Bruins (15-10, 3-7 Pioneer Valley League) wrapped up the regular season Tuesday, finishing in a tie for fourth place with Lincoln (12-15, 3-7). Foothill (23-3, 9-1) took the PVL championship with Colfax (22-4, 7-3) and Placer (17-9, 7-3) tying for second.

The top three teams from the PVL get automatic bids to the postseason. The Lady Bruins can get in with an at-large bid. Sac-Joaquin Section basketball playoff brackets will be released Thursday afternoon.

NEVADA UNION 62, ROCKLIN 53

With a strong fourth quarter, the Lady Miners surged past Rocklin Tuesday night.

Nevada Union and Rocklin battled closely all game, going into halftime tied 21-21 and heading to the fourth with the Lady Miners leading by one.

NU outscored the Thunder 23-15 down the stretch and earned their second Sierra Foothill League game of the season.

Leading the Lady Miners was Greta Kramer with 17 points. Junior post player Meadow Aragon added 14 points and senior guard Alexa Crabb added nine points.

Nevada Union (12-14, 2-9 SFL) closed the regular season Wednesday night against Oak Ridge.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.