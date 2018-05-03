PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River softball crushes Foothill in league bout

The Bear River softball team was dominant in its final home game of the regular season, powering past the Foothill Mustangs, 14-0, in a league bout Wednesday.

The Lady Bruins were especially impressive from the circle, getting a combined perfect game from pitchers Kaitlyn Maddux and Gabi Royston. Maddux pitched the first four innings and struck out eight. Royston pitched one hitless, scoreless inning before the game was called due to the mercy-rule in the fifth inning.

Offensively, the Lady Bruins tallied 13 hits and needed just four innings to score their 14 runs. Maddux led the way with three hits, including a triple, a double and two RBIs. Mallory Borrego also had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Taylor Borges added a base hit and two RBIs. Royston chipped in a hit and two RBIs. Justice Lewis came through with two hits, including a triple and an RBI. Kayla Toft and Katrina Ecke also had RBIs in the win.

Bear River (9-8-1, 7-2 Pioneer Valley League) is currently in second place in the league standings, a game behind Lincoln (14-7, 9-1 PVL) and a game ahead of Placer (6-11, 6-3 PVL). The Lady Bruins close the regular season on the road at Placer today.

BASEBALL

LINCOLN 11, BEAR RIVER 7

Recommended Stories For You

The Bruins led early, but had their three-run lead slip away as they dropped a PVL matchup with Lincoln Thursday.

Bear River plated two runs in the second inning and went up 3-0 midway through the fourth inning, but the Zebras rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on another four runs down the stretch to pull away. The Bruins scored three in the sixth inning and added another in the top of the seventh inning, but that was as close as they would get.

Jake Rogers led the Bruins with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Colton Jenkins tallied two hits and an RBI. Jake Leonard also had two hits and scored two runs. Trae Nix and Anthony Crawford each added an RBI. And, Clay Corippo reached base four times and scored all four times.

With the loss, Bear River drops to 11-13 overall and 7-6 in PVL play. The Bruins are currently in third place in the league standings behind first place Lincoln (21-3, 13-0 PVL) and Placer (12-9, 8-5 PVL). The Bruins will close out PVL play with two games against Center next week. Bear River is on the road at Center Monday and will host the Cougars Tuesday.

FOLSOM 9,

NEVADA UNION 0

The Miners dropped their second straight game to Folsom Thursday, getting shutout by their Sierra Foothill League combatant.

Walks and errors hurt Nevada Union early as it fell behind 6-0 after two innings. The Bulldogs would tack three more runs on the board in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

The Miners had six hits in the game, but couldn't string them together and were shutout for the second time this week. Leading the Miners was Luke Cornish with two hits. James Nolen, Matthew Tintle, Ethan Garrity and Kai LaBarbera each notched a base hit in the game.

The Miners (4-18, 0-14 SFL) close their series with the Bulldogs at Folsom today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.