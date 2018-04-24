PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River softball crushes Colfax, remains undefeated in PVL play

The Bear River softball team made it five straight wins in league play after a 14-1 thrashing of Pioneer Valley League rival Colfax Monday.

The Lady Bruins didn't waste anytime putting runs on the board, scoring three in the first inning and another five in the third inning to hold an 8-0 edge. Colfax plated its lone run in the fourth inning, but Bear River quickly slammed the door shut on any comeback attempt, scoring a run in the fifth, a run in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

Earning the win from the circle was Kaitlyn Maddux, who pitched a complete game, allowed seven hits and one run while striking out 11.

Maddux was also strong from the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. For the season, Maddux is batting .618 with team highs in hits (21), RBIs (12) and runs scored (15).

Bear River's Gabi Royston added three hits including a home run. Justice Lewis also went deep and finished with two RBIs. Taylor Borges was also solid and chipped in with a three-hit day. In all, the Lady Bruins tallied 16 hits and drew 10 walks in the game.

The Lady Bruins (7-6-1, 5-0 PVL) open the second half of league play today at Center.

BASEBALL

PLACER 2, BEAR RIVER 0

The Bruins lost a pitcher's duel with PVL foe Placer Tuesday.

Placer broke up a 0-0 tie with two runs in the fifth inning. Bear River was unable to respond. The Bruins tallied just three hits in the game, getting doubles from Jake Rogers and Clay Corippo, as well as a single from Scottie Sandtsedt.

Corippo was strong from the mound in the loss, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, five walks and two earned runs while striking out five.

The Bruins (10-10, 6-4 PVL) are now in a three-way tie with Placer (9-8, 6-4 PVL) and Colfax (1306, 6-4 PVL) for second place in the league standings. League leader Lincoln (16-3, 9-0 PVL) is yet to drop a PVL game this season.

WOODCREEK 8, NEVADA UNION 3

The Miners fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Sierra Foothill League combatant Woodcreek Tuesday.

Woodcreek plated three runs in the top of the first inning. The Miners responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Woodcreek added five more runs by the top of the fifth inning to grab an 8-1 edge. The Miners scored two in the bottom of the fifth, but that would be it for the Miners.

Leading Nevada Union was Luke Cornish with two hits, including a double. Cole Mason was also strong with two hits and two RBIs for the Miners.

Nevada Union (4-14. 0-10 SFL) will now hit the road to face Woodcreek Thursday.

GOLF

LINCOLN 212, BEAR RIVER 250

The Bruins wrapped up the PVL dual portion of the season with a loss to Lincoln Tuesday.

Bear River did have the day's medalist in David Aldrich, who shot a 37 on the par 33 Lake of the Pines Golf Course.

Luke Baggett was next for the Bruins with a 48, Jeremy Cunningham tallied a 50, Evan Maves carded a 53 and Asa O'Callaghan rounded out the Bruins scoring with a 62.

Next up for the Bruins (2-6) is the PVL Tournament Monday.

TENNIS

FALCONS SOAR AT LEAGUE TOURNEY

Forest Lake Christian's tennis team has been impressive at the Central Valley California League championships.

FLC freshman Ellie Wood advanced to the finals with straight set wins in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Falcons senior Ariana Rose won her quarterfinal match, but fell in the semifinals.

On the boys side, freshman Jordan Lenney advanced to the finals with a pair of wins. Lenney first took his quarterfinal matchup, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4, before winning a tightly contested semifinal, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.

The CVCL Finals take place today.

TRACK & FIELD

SWEEN WINS AT DEL ORO INVITE; BRUINS RUNNERS FINISH IN TOP-5

Forest Lake Christian's Lilly Sween shined at the Del Oro Invitational Track and Field meet last Friday, leaping to a first place finish in the girls varsity high jump event.

Sween, a junior, notched a personal best height of 5-feet, 3-inches to edge out second place finisher Emily Jagerhorn from Rocklin by an inch.

Bear River was also represented at the meet and notched a pair of top-five finishes.

Senior Camden Criesco took third in the boys varsity 3200-meter run, finishing in a time of 9 minutes, 44.02 seconds.

Fellow Bear River distance runner Anna Larsen was fifth in the girls varsity 3,200 with a time of 11:29.19.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.