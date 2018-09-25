PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River golf wins PVL tourney; Nevada Union water polo wins league opener

The Bear River girls golf team has been nothing short of dominant in the first half of the season, winning all four of its league duals and cruising to victory in Monday's Pioneer Valley League Tournament held at Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville.

Competing at the first of two PVL tournaments this season, the Lady Bruins tallied a team score of 415, besting second place Colfax (498) by a wide margin.

"I thought it was an excellent round of golf for our team, and one of the best we've ever played," said Bear River head coach Gayne Nakano.

Center (638) finished in third place, Marysville (665) took fourth and Lindhurst finished last after one of their five players dropped out.

Leading the Lady Bruins on the par-72 course were seniors Hannah Prosser and Kalei Owen, each tallying a score of 79. Corina Shaw was next for Bear River with an 80. Dominique Peter carded an 86. And, Julia Picente rounded out the Lady Bruins scorers with a 91.

The day's medalist was Colfax's Jordan Rooker, who finished with a 76.

The Lady Bruins (4-0) get right back into dual play with a home bout against Lindhurst on Thursday.

Boys water polo

NEVADA UNION 15, BEAR RIVER 9

The Miners opened Foothill Valley League play with a hard-fought road victory over the Bear River Bruins Monday.

Nevada Union's defense was the difference in the match, and leading the effort was center defender Chandler Eli.

On offense, the Miners' 15 goals were scored by six different players, including two by freshman Milo Goehring.

With the win, Nevada Union improves to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in FVL play.

The junior varsity Miners also grabbed a victory Monday, topping their Bear River counterparts, 18-7.

Next up for Nevada Union is a home bout with Oakmont at 6 p.m. today

Girls volleyball

BEAR RIVER 3, CENTER 0

The Lady Bruins roared past Pioneer Valley League foe Center Monday night at Jack R. McCory Gymnasium, topping the Cougars in straight sets, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15.

Leading the Bear River offensive attack was Sydney Franks with six kills. Katelin Holtz added five kills and two aces. And, Bella Thornbury chipped in with four kills and three aces.

The Lady Bruins (12-8, 2-1 PVL) will now hit the road for a bout with Lindhurst at 6:30 p.m. today.

PONDEROSA 3,

NEVADA UNION 0

The Lady Miners are still in search of their first Foothill Valley League victory after falling to Ponderosa in straight sets, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18, on the road Monday night.

Leading Nevada Union's effort was Faith Menary with seven kills and 11 digs. Meadow Aragon and Kendall Hughes each added six kills.

Nevada Union (18-9, 0-3 FVL) is set to host Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

