PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River golf tops Lindhurst in league opener; FLC volleyball downs Futures in straight sets

Bear River's girls golf team teed off the league season with a big win over Lindhurst Thursday at the Plumas Lake Golf Club.

The Lady Bruins had their top five players all shoot 46 or lower on the par-35 course to earn a 128-stroke victory, 215-343.

Leading Bear River was Corina Shaw with a 2-over par 37. Hannah Prosser was next with a 43. Dominique Peter carded a 44. Julia Picente finished with a 45. And, Kalei Owen rounded out the scoring with a 46.

The victory improves the Lady Bruinsto 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Valley League play.

VOLLEYBALL

Forest Lake Christian 3,

Recommended Stories For You

Futures 0

Forest Lake Christian's girls volleyball team earned its first win of the season Thursday, taking down Futures in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.

Leading the Lady Falcons' attack was Lilly Sween and Taylor Dunn with seven kills each. Sween also had four blocks and three aces in the win.

Setting the FLC hitters was Bella O'Neill and Mackenzie Wickstrom, with 12 assists and 11 assists, respectively.

Elle Wood also had a strong game for the Lady Falcons, notching five kills to go with 10 digs and three aces. Raegan Tanon led the team in digs with 21.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (1-3) is a road match at Bradshaw Christian Monday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.