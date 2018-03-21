PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball, volleyball notch league wins

With a stellar effort on the mound and plenty of offensive fire power, the Bear River baseball team knocked off Foothill, 11-0, in their Pioneer Valley League opener Tuesday.

Senior pitcher Clay Corippo was impressive from the bump, throwing a complete game one-hitter and striking out five along the way.

The Bruins gave him plenty of run support as well, notching eight hits and drawing five walks on their way to 11 runs.

Leading the Bear River bats was Jake Rogers with a single, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Justin Kilgore added a double and two RBIs. Cole Winters added an RBI triple. Nathan Van Patten also had a triple and scored a run. Other Bruins with RBIs included Trae Nix and Johnny Calleri.

The Bruins (2-4, 1-0 PVL) get back at it Thursday against Placer.

Volleyball

BRUINS CRUISE PAST FOOTHILL

The Bear River boys volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2018 season, sweeping past Cordova Tuesday, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22, for their fifth win in six games.

The Bruins were balanced in their attack, getting 11 kills from senior Sam Nichols, 11 kills from Jace Rath and seven kills from Noah Skowronski. Jacob Ayestaren doled out a team-high seven assists.

Leading the defense was Joey Guerra with nine digs. Ayestaren and Brekyn Vasquez each had six digs. Nichols and Skowronksi led the team at the net with two blocks each.

Next up for the Bruins (5-1, 2-1 Sierra Valley Conference) is a road matchup with Union Mine at 6 p.m. today.

