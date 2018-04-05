PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball tops Center in PVL bout

Bear River's baseball team earned its second straight league win Thursday, topping the Center Cougars, 4-3.

The Bruins grabbed an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Center got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Bruins quickly responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth to lead 4-1. Center didn't go away, though, scoring two more in the sixth to pull within one, but couldn't plate another runner.

Earning the win from the bump was Clay Corippo, who pitched six innings, allowed three hits, three runs, none of which were earned, and struck out seven.

Aaron Sasville pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.

Leading Bear River at the plate was Jake Rogers with two hits, including a home run. Justin Kilgore added two hits and two RBIs. Nathan Van Patten notched two hits and scored a run. And, Anthony Crawford tallied a base hit and an RBI in the win.

Bear River (7-7, 3-2 Pioneer Valley League) takes the diamond again at 4 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Colfax.

SOFTBALL

DEL ORO 8,

NEVADA UNION 2

The Lady Miners fell behind early and were never able to recover against league foe Del Oro Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles jumped out front with four runs in the first inning, and went on to lead 7-0 after three innings. The Lady Miners would respond with a run in the fourth inning, and another in the fifth, but that would be it for their run production.

Bright spots for the Lady Miners came from Kyah Montgomery and Michelle Gonzales with two hits each, and Danielle Schnitzius with a hit and an RBI.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-10, 0-2 Sierra Foothill League) is a bout with Oak Ridge Monday.

GOLF

PLACER 215, BEAR RIVER 258

The Bruins fell to 1-2 in PVL play after falling to Placer Wednesday at Lake of the Pines Golf Course.

Bear River was led by David Aldrich with a team-best score of 43. Luke Baggett was next for the Bruins with a 47. Jeremy Cunningham carded a 51. Tyler Cross tallied a 52. And, Asa O'Callaghan rounded out the Bear River scorers with a 61.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.