PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball falters late, drops league contest

The Bear River baseball team couldn't keep up with Pioneer Valley League foe Lincoln, falling to the Zebras on the road, 10-5, Tuesday.

Bear River grabbed a 2-1 edge after two innings, and was up 5-4 after four innings. But, the Zebras just kept charging, scoring a run in the fifth to tie it and another five in the sixth to pull away.

Bear River was led at the plate by Nathan Van Patten, who put the Bruins up, 5-4, with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Josh Howser was also strong for the Bruins, notching a two-run base knock in the second inning that scored Scottie Sandstedt and Clay Corippo.

Bear River also dropped a tight league game to Colfax, 6-5, Monday.

The Bruins led the Falcons, 5-4, after five innings, but Colfax notched two runs in the sixth to earn the victory.

Bright spots for Bear River came from Justin Kilgore, who tallied two hits, including a two-run home run. Sandstedt added a base knock and two RBIs. Howser notched a double and an RBI. Jake Rogers had a double and scored two runs. And, Anthony Crawford hit a double.

The Bruins (5-7, 1-2 PVL) are set to face Placer at 4 p.m. today.

GOLF

BRUINS PLACE FOURTH AT PVL TOURNEY

Competing at the first Pioneer Valley League Tournament of the season, the Bruins shot a team score of 508 to finish fourth out of five teams.

Placer won the tourney handily with a score of 408, which was 61 strokes better than second place Colfax (469). Lincoln was third at 490 and Center was fifth with a team score of 585.

The day's medalist was Placer's Stanley Brown with a 68 on the Par-72 Mather Golf Course.

Leading the Bruins was David Adlrich with an 85. Luke Baggett and Tyler Cross were next for Bear River with scores of 93 each.

Next up for the Bruins is a bout with Placer Wednesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.