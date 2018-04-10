PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball falls to Colfax in league bout

The Bear River baseball team lost another tight contest with rival Colfax, falling 5-3 at home Tuesday.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Clay Corippo scored on a Jake Leonard base hit.

Colfax responded quickly and took the lead with four runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI double from Dakota Redfern, a two RBI double from Will Vereyken and RBI base hit from John Pantlick.

The Bruins answered with a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, but that was as close as they got.

Leading Bear River was Nathan Van Patten with two hits and an RBI. Jake Rogers, Justin Kilgore, Cole Winters, Scottie Sandstedt, Corippo, Anthony Crawford and Josh Howser all added hits as well. In all, Bear River tallied 10 hits, but stranded 10 runners on the base paths.

With the win, Colfax (12-2, 5-0 Pioneer Valley League ) improves to 2-0 against Bear River (7-8, 3-3 PVL) this season.

The two league rivals are set to link up Thursday in the finale of their season series.

ROCKLIN 7,

NEVADA UNION 2

The Miners fell behind early and never recovered, losing on the road to Sierra Foothill League foe Rocklin.

The Thunder grabbed the lead early with five runs in the first two innings. The Miners would answer with two of their own in the third inning, but got no closer.

Leading the Miners was Luke Cornish with two hits and a run scored. James Nolen added a hit and scored a run. Cole Mason and Matthew Tintle accounted for NU's other two hits in the game.

The Miners (4-8, 0-4 SFL) will host Rocklin Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

BEAR RIVER 3, CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 0

The Bruins made quick work of the Cougars Tuesday night, knocking off their Sierra Valley Conference foe in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19.

Leading the charge for Bear River was freshman Jace Rath, who had a team-high 12 kills. Noah Skowronski added nine kills, Sam Nichols had four and Brekyn Vasquez had three. Running the Bruins offense with precision was freshmen setter Weston Prosser with 30 assists and four kills.

The Bruins are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in SVC play. Bear River has the rest of the week off and gets back into league play next Tuesday at El Dorado.

SOFTBALL

OAK RIDGE 16, NEVADA UNION 4

The Lady Miners are still in search of their first league win after falling at home to Oak Ridge Monday.

After giving up two runs to the Trojans in the first inning, Nevada Union stormed back with four runs in the second inning. NU's lead wouldn't last long as Oak Ridge responded with four runs of their own in the third inning, two more in the fourth inning, and another eight in the fifth inning.

Bright spots for the Lady Miners came from Vanessa Enriquez with a hit and an RBI, Lexi Blackston with a base knock and an RBI, Aja Ellsworth with two singles and Emma Karsikas with a hit and an RBI.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-11, 0-3 SFL) is a road game against Folsom Wednesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.