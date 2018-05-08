PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball falls to Center, awaits playoff path

The Bear River baseball team wrapped up its league slate with a 6-2 home loss to Center Tuesday.

The Bruins played the Cougars closely much of the way, but a four-run fifth by Center was the difference.

Bright spots for the Bruins came from Justin Kilgore with three hits, including a home run. Jake Rogers added a double and Clay Corippo had two hits.

Bear River topped Center, 10-1, Monday.

In that win, the Bruins got strong games from Rogers, Jake Leonard and Colton Jenkins. Rogers tallied two hits and two RBIs. Leonard notched three hits, an RBI and scored three runs. And, Jenkins added a hit and two RBIs.

Corippo earned the win from the bump, going five innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out four.

Tuesday's loss drops the Bruins (12-14, 8-7 Pioneer Valley League) into a three-way tie for second place in the PVL along with Placer (12-11, 8-7 PVL) and Colfax (15-9, 8-7 PVL). Lincoln (23-3, 15-0) won the league title. All four will be advancing to the playoffs which start next week. Bear River does have one more regular season game, a non-league contest at River Valley today.

GRANITE BAY 6, NEVADA UNION 1

The Miners kept it close, but in the end it was another league loss for Nevada Union.

The Miners out hit the Grizzlies, 6-5, but were unable to turn those into runs.

Leading the Miners was Luke Cornish with three hits and an RBI.

Nevada Union (4-21, 0-17 SFL) closes the season at home against Granite Bay today.

SOFTBALL

BEAR RIVER 10, PLACER 5

The Lady Bruins closed the regular season on a winning note, topping Pioneer Valley League foe Placer last Friday.

Bear River trailed, 2-0, early and 4-3 after three innings, but four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth propelled the Lady Bruins to victory.

Leading the way was Justice Lewis with five RBIs and three hits, including a double. Gabi Royston added a double and drove in three runs. Kaitlyn Maddux added two hits and scored three runs. Julia Vaughan added a base knock, drew a pair of walks and scored three times. Katrina Ecke and Kayla Toft both chipped in RBIs in the win as well.

Earning the victory from the circle was Maddux. The senior pitched a complete game, allowed three earned runs and struck out seven.

With the victory, the Lady Bruins (10-8-1, 8-2 PVL) clinched second place in the league standings behind PVL champ Lincoln (15-7, 9-1 PVL). With the second place finish, Bear River also clinched a playoff berth. Playoffs begin next week.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.