PREP ROUNDUP: Miners rip past Rocklin

Nevada Union's boys volleyball team trounced the Rocklin Thunder Wednesday, topping its Sierra Foothill League foe in straight sets, 27-25, 25-15, 25-12.

The Miners attack was strong, getting a team-high 17 kills from Nick Ashbaugh, eight kills from Jordan Mills and four kills each from Tanner Quiggle and Ibrahim Torkman.

Setting the NU hitters was Sam Hales and Trevor Johnson with 17 and 10 assists respectively. Hales was also impressive from the service line with five aces. Johnson and Ashbaugh each had two aces as well, and the Miners tallied 11 as a team.

Leading the defense was Mills with four blocks, and Joey Cena with 11 digs.

The victory improves the Miners to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in SFL play. Next up for Nevada Union is a home match with Del Oro at 6 p.m. Monday.

BASEBALL

BEAR RIVER 7, COLFAX 5

After a pair of close losses to its rival, the Bear River baseball team finally got a little revenge Thursday, topping Colfax, 7-5.

After falling behind 4-0 after two innings, the Bruins got things going in the second inning with a pair of runs to cut the deficit in half. Colfax would add a run in the bottom of the fifth and held a 5-2 edge. Bear River took the lead in the sixth inning after an RBI single by Jake Leonard and a three-run home run by Nathan Van Patten. Bear River's Clay Corippo added a solo home run in the seventh.

Earning the win from the mound was Jake Rogers, who pitched the final two innings, striking out three and holding Colfax to just one hit. Scottie Sandstedt started the game and tossed the first five innings.

The win for the Bruins improves them to 8-8 overall and 4-3 in Pioneer Valley League.

The loss for Colfax (12-3, 5- PVL) is its first in league play.

ROCKLIN 4,

NEVADA UNION 3

The Miners came up just short against Rocklin, falling to their Sierra Foothill League combatant by a run.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh and final inning, Nevada Union rallied with a pair of runs in the inning but couldn't plate enough to topple the Thunder.

Bright spots for the Miners came from Jace Wheeler with a hit and an RBI, Cody Rueckert with an RBI and a run scored, Luke Cornish with an RBI and Owen Day with two hits and a run scored.

The Miners (4-9, 0-5 SFL) close their three-game series with Rocklin today.

