PREP MOUNTAIN BIKING: Miners take on Granite Bay Grinder

The Nevada Union mountain bike team competed this past weekend at the Granite Bay Grinder for their fourth race of the season and held onto their fourth place overall standing in the NorCal North Division 1 League.

Leading the Miners with an impeccable ride was Korbin Moorehead, placing second in the boys junior varsity race. Also adding to the points from the boys JV squad was Myles Morgan, finishing in 11th while battling illness. The other top 20 finisher for NU was Jacob Crooks, finishing 20th.

Sophomore boys leader was Eli Washburn, also earning a spot on the podium with a third place finish. Close behind him came Grayson Garton finishing in sixth place and Michael Keene placing 10th.

Riley Richnak led the boys freshmen contingent with a ninth place finish, followed by top 20 finishers Ethan Hennessey (13th) and Jonathon Schreiter (18th).

Freshman standout, Skyler Meinholz, added to the team's standing with a third place podium finish in the girls freshmen division. Also bringing in points for the team was sophomore Zara Katzenstein.

With one race to go before the state championships, the Miners have an impressive seven riders holding top-10 overall positions. In the boys JV division, Morgan is holding third while Moorehead is in fifth. The boys sophomore division is showing its strength with Garton holding fourth overall, Washburn in sixth and Keene right behind him in seventh place. In the freshman division, Richnak is fifth overall among the boys and Meinholz is hanging onto fifth overall among the girls.

The Miners will be racing next at the Six Sigma Slinger near Clearlake on May 5.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.