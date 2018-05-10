PREP MOUNTAIN BIKING: Miners ride to more podium finishes

More than 400 high school athletes competed in the Six Sigma Slinger on Saturday, taking part in the final mountain bike race of this year's Norcal Series.

As a team, the Nevada Union Miners placed fourth among Division 1 schools.

Shining for the Miners was Myles Morgan, who fended off tight competition through the final lap to earn a first place finish in the boys junior varsity division with a time of 1:22:53.

The Miners also showed their strength in the boys sophomore division as Grayson Garton finished third (1:00:28), followed closely by Michael Keene (1:00:33) in fifth and Eli Washburn (1:00:35) in sixth. The freshman boys had top finishes by Riley Richnak in eighth and Jonathon Schreiter in 12th.

For the girls, Skyler Meinholz again rose to the podium with a strong third place finish in the freshman division. Zara Katzenstein finished 11th in the girls sophomore division while Morgan Smith brought in points for the Miners with her 10th place finish.

For the five-race series overall, NU finished fourth as a team and had an impressive seven riders finishing among the top ten individually.

Morgan earned a rank of third and Korbin Moorehead a rank of ninth for the JV boys. The sophomore boys saw final ranks of fourth for Garton, sixth for Keene and seventh for Washburn. Richnak earned fourth place overall in the freshman boys division. For the girls, Meinholz finished in sixth place overall among freshman girls.

Next up for Nevada Union is the California State Championships May 19 at Five Springs Farm in Petaluma.

