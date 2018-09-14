PREP GOLF: Lady Bruins cruise past Marysville; Lady Miners split a pair of league bouts

The Bear River girls golf team remains unbeaten after a record-setting effort against Marysville on Thursday.

Playing at the Par-35 Lake of the Pines Golf Course, the Lady Bruins combined for a school record score of 197 to beat Marysville by 113 strokes.

Leading Bear River was senior Hannah Prosser, who shot a 37 and was the day's medalist. Next for the Lady Bruins was Kalei Owen with a 38. Corina Shaw and Julia Picente both notched scores of 40. And, Dominique Peter rounded out the scoring with a 42.

Bear River is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Pioneer Valley League play. Next up is a home bout against Center Tuesday.

NEVADA UNION 273, OAKMONT 288

The Lady Miners girls golf team earned a 15-stroke victory over Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Competing at Alta Sierra Country Club, Haley McCormick led the Lady Miners with a 47. Jaden McKenna followed with a 51. Leah Ellis was next for Nevada Union with a 56. Lindsay Thomas carded a 59, and Danielle McClung rounded out the team score with a 60.

On Thursday, the Lady Miners came up just a stroke behind Ponderosa, falling 286-287.

Next up for Nevada Union is a home match against Lincoln Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.