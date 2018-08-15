PREP FOOTBALL: QnA with NU’s new QB1

Nevada Union has a new starting quarterback and his name is Parker Heilaman.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 175-pound senior has worked tirelessly this summer to prepare for the season and said he is ready to lead the Miners in 2018.

As the starting quarterback Heilaman will be counted on to lead the Miners offense and run head coach Brad Sparks' version of the Wing-T offense.

With Heilaman set to make his first start under center for the Miners Friday, we took some time to get to know NU's new QB1.

Ford: What has you most excited about the season?

Heilaman: Honestly, we're in a new division, we got a new coach and new coaching staff. I'm excited to come out here, varsity year, my last year and have some fun and throw some touchdowns hopefully. Our team has good camaraderie too, so we're all together in it. I'm pumped to play. I'm ready.

Ford: What goals has this team set?

Heilaman: Our first main goal is to make the playoffs, which we haven't done in a long time. That's our big goal. A championship is there too, we've never been able to practice in November to get ready for a championship, so that's our biggest goal, make playoffs and make it to the last game.

Ford: What goals have you set for yourself?

Heilaman: My goals are to come out, have some fun, do my thing and make sure my team is ready to go. Just win some games and have some fun.

Ford: What are your favorite things about football?

Heilaman: I love it because it's one of those sports where you get to let out all your anger from your outside life and put it right in the game and hit people. I also love throwing the ball. It's one of those special sports.

Ford: Who is your football idol? Why?

Heilaman: I've always liked Joe Montana. He was obviously before my time, but he was always one of those guys who was cool in the pocket and was able to finish in any situation and be clutch.

Ford: Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Heilaman: I like to listen to music on the bus. Just play my tunes, like rap or something, and get pumped up.

Ford: What do you do to stay busy outside of football?

Heilaman: Not a lot. Just hang out at the house. I jog and do outside activities like going to the river and hanging with my friends. That's pretty much it.

Ford: What does being a Miner mean to you?

Heilaman: Being a Miner is putting out everything you got for your teammates. It's being a team player. It's coming out here and doing your job and making sure the job gets done. It's having dedication.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.