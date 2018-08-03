PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union hosts annual “Meet Your Miners” Blue and Gold game (GALLERY)
August 3, 2018
With the high school football season less than two weeks away, the Nevada Union Miners gave their fans a taste of what to expect from this year's group of gridders.
Nevada Union held its annual "Meet Your Miners" Blue and Gold Game at Hooper Stadium Friday, introducing every player, cheerleader and coach in the program, all the way down to the Junior Miners, before clashing in an inter-squad scrimmage.
The varsity Miners put on a good show, complete with long touchdown runs, hard hitting defense and spectacular catches in the end zone.
The Miners have one more scrimmage before the season kicks off. They host Bear River in an exhibition at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 at Hooper Stadium before opening their non-league slate of games at Yuba City Aug. 17.
