PREP FOOTBALL: Miners travel to Fairfield for final non-league bout

After struggling through the first couple weeks of the season, the Miners have pieced together two big wins and will look to keep things rolling when they travel to face the Fairfield Falcons today.

Nevada Union comes into its final non-league game of the season riding a two-game win streak and facing a Fairfield team that has dropped three in a row, but NU head coach Brad Sparks isn't looking past the Falcons.

"They have really good athletes that are going to challenge us," Sparks said of Fairfield. "I know they have a defense that you used to see in the 90s. It's like a 5-3 that may be tough to run the wing-T against. And, I know if we give them any type of space or let them feel confident, it's going to be a long, long night for us."

Looking to break through the Fairfield defense will be a Miners ground game that has been impressive of late, racking up 913 yards and accounting for 13 touchdowns in the past two games.

Leading the charge has been senior running back Dawson Fay, who has 580 rush yards and nine touchdowns in those two games. For the season, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound Fay has tallied 751 rush yards and 11 touchdowns on just 76 carries.

Nevada Union's offense hasn't been a one-man show, though, as senior Hayden Lee, senior Isreal Gonzales and sophomore Jaxon Horne have impressed out of the backfield as well this season.

A big reason for the offense's increased productivity has been the play of Nevada Union's offensive line, which has seen strong play from center John Low, guards Sammy Slay and Christian Espinoza, and tackles Dylan Hart and Isaiah Carter.

"Offensively, with those three linebackers and five down lineman, we're going to have to fake really well and we're going to have to block until they hear the whistle, and (quarterback) Parker (Heilaman) is going to have to be very accurate," said Sparks.

With the ground game rolling, opportunities have opened up in the passing game of late. After starting the season with just 37 yards through the air in the first two games, Heilaman has thrown for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in each of the last two games.

"Parker has come a long way," said Sparks. "He's doing his check down reads really well… and more importantly, his footwork has improved tremendously and that's a tribute to coach (Chad) Mason … We're pleased with the progress from Parker."

For the season, Heilaman has completed 10-of-19 passes for 246 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Fairfield's offense comes into the contest averaging 11 points per game and looking for its first score since August 31.

The Falcons like to throw the ball and will test NU's secondary, which has been vulnerable against pass-first teams.

"They throw about 90 percent of the time, so our secondary is going to be challenged and will need to play well," said Sparks.

Defensively, the Miners are coming off their best game of the season, allowing 21 points to River City. For the season, NU is allowing an average of 35.3 points per game.

Leading the Miners defense has been junior middle linebacker Duke Morales, who has a team-high 48 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss. Linebacker Logan Lopez, defensive lineman Matt Dal Bon, as well as utility defenders Cameron Dallago and Lee have all been strong on the defensive side of the ball as well.

The Miners come into the contest looking for their third straight victory, which is something an NU varsity team hasn't done in a while. The last time the Miners won three games in a row was 2011, when they opened the season with four straight victories.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. tonight at Fairfield High School.

