PREP FOOTBALL: Miners to face rival Placer in Foothill Valley League opener

With their non-league slate of games in the books, the Miners are set for their first foray into the newly formed Foothill Valley League.

While the FVL is brand new, Nevada Union's first league opponent is quite familiar.

Nevada Union (3-2) will travel to Le Febvre Stadium to face longtime rival Placer (5-0) in the league opener for both teams tonight.

The Miners and Hillmen first faced off in 1952 and have a long history with each other, but haven't been league foes since 1989. They've been battling it out in non-league play the past four years, but this season the stakes are a bit higher as both teams look to make a run for the FVL Championship.

"We're really similar in a lot of ways," said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. "It will come down to us not turning over the ball, playing great special teams and being really great on defense."

The reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champion Hillmen come into contest after tearing through their non-league schedule, going undefeated and outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 299-123.

Behind a talented offensive line and a group of skilled backs, Placer head coach Joey Montoya's up-tempo wing-T offense has been rolling over teams, averaging 472.2 rush yards per game. Leading the Placer attack has been senior Marshall Chapman (705 rush yards, 14 touchdowns), junior Hans Grassman (725 rush yards, 12 touchdowns) and senior Brad Bishop (457 rush yards, five touchdowns).

"The biggest key to success for us is to keep their offense off the field, make big plays when they give them to us and defensively we have to be sound," said Sparks. "They are a very fast tempo wing-T offense. They break the huddle really quick and they catch people misaligned on defense."

Looking to slow Placer's prolific offense will be a Miners defense that is coming off its best performance of the season in which they held Fairfield scoreless.

Leading the Nevada Union defense has been linebackers Duke Morales and Logan Lopez, as well as defensive linemen Matt Dal Bon and Kaleb Smith, and utility defenders Cameron Dallago and Hayden Lee.

After allowing 120 points in their first three games, the Miners have given up just 21 across their last two contests.

After a couple early bumps in the road, Sparks' wing-T offense has taken shape the past few weeks with the Miners topping 300 yards rushing as a team in each of the last three games. Leading the Miners ground game has been senior Dawson Fay, who has 200 or more rushing yards in each of the last three games and is at 956 rush yards for the season. Nevada Union running backs Hayden Lee, Isreal Gonzales and Jaxon Horne have all proven they can be game-changers out of the backfield as well.

"It's really going to be about execution," Sparks said. "Our kids know their offense really well. Their kids know ours really well… They run about eight great plays and we run about eight great plays. They've thrown the ball for about the same amount of yards as we have, so we're very similar in a lot of ways."

The Miners have won three of the last four bouts with Placer, including a 43-16 victory over the Hillmen at Hooper Stadium last season. That was one of only two losses for Placer last season.

"I think they will have a chip on their shoulder," Sparks said in a preseason interview. "I think they will be coming for us. But, I would never count our kids out. We are not going to back down from anybody."

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Le Febvre Stadium on the Placer High School campus.

FVL KICKOFF

The FVL is a newly formed league that is comprised of Nevada Union, Placer, Ponderosa, Rio Linda, Oakmont and Lincoln. In addition to the NU and Placer bout, Ponderosa (5-0) travels to face Rio Linda (4-1), and Oakmont (3-2) hosts Lincoln (2-3) tonight.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.