PREP FOOTBALL: Miners take on Oakmont on Homecoming; Bruins host PVL newcomer Lindhurst

Nevada Union and Bear River dug into their league schedules last week with vastly different results.

Nevada Union's league opener against Placer didn't go as it had hoped and the Miners were sent home smarting from a 63-12 road loss.

The Bruins were at home and earned a hard-fought victory over the previously unbeaten Center Cougars, 16-7.

This week, both teams will face off with new league foes as the Miners host Foothill Valley League newcomer Oakmont at Hooper Stadium on Homecoming Night, and the Bruins will welcome Pioneer Valley League newbie Lindhurst to J. David Ramsey Stadium.

Here's a breakdown of the local contests:

NEVADA UNION (3-3, 0-1) vs. OAKMONT (3-3, 0-1)

Recommended Stories For You

The Miners had their three-game win streak snapped a week ago and will look to start another against the visiting Vikings (3-3, 0-1).

Oakmont comes into the contest on the heels of a 28-3 loss to Lincoln. The Vikings boast a balanced offense, averaging 251 yards (123 pass, 128 rush) and 22.7 points per game. Leading the Oakmont offense is quarterback Joseph Mintmier. The 6-foot, 175-pound senior has thrown for 659 yards and ran for another 129 this season. Oakmont's leading rusher is the 5-foot, 4-inch Jordan Green, who has 235 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Looking to halt the Oakmont charge is a Nevada Union defense that allowed 63 points last week and 34 points per game for the season.

The Miners' offense will also look to get back on track after scoring 12 week ago. Leading the offensive charge for Nevada Union is its talented backfield which includes Dawson Fay, Hayden Lee, Jaxon Horne and Isreal Gonzales.

For the season, the Miners are averaging more than 200 yards rushing per game and scoring 26.3 points per game.

It's been more than 15 years since the last time the Miners and Vikings clashed. It took a Sac-Joaquin Section realignment and the creation of the Foothill Valley League to bring them back together.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hooper Stadium.

BEAR RIVER (6-0, 1-0)

vs. LINDHURST (2-4, 0-1)

The Bruins, a longtime PVL staple, roll into the bout on a six-game winning streak and boasting the top-ranked defense in the league. Bear River's defense has allowed just 38 points all season and has pitched two shutouts along the way.

Lindhurst limps into the contest after a 31-0 loss to Marysville last week. The Blazers opened the season with back-to-back wins over Mesa Verde and Highlands, but have since dropped four straight.

They are led by senior Anthony Bragg who took over the quarterback position three games ago and has thrown for 123 yards to go with his 523 rush yards.

Bragg and Blazers will have their hands full trying to get through a Bruins defense that has allowed just four touchdowns all season.

While the Bruins' defense has been dominant, the offense has been prolific, averaging a whopping 45.3 points per game. Leading the Bear River offense has been four seniors in quarterback Clader Kunde (36-for-55, 712 yards, 12 TDs, one interception), running back Tre Maronic (62 carries, 578 yards, 11 total TDs), fullback Hunter Daniels (43 carries, 294 yards, six total TDs) and receiver Dylan Bergez-Scott (19 catches, 413 yards, six TDs).

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at J. David Ramsey Stadium. It's the second game of a four-game homestand for the Bruins.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.